Suspect in wounding of man faces charges in juvenile court

HOT SPRINGS -- A boy accused of shooting a 20-year-old man Friday afternoon also reportedly fired his weapon at three other people, including two men who were running away from the scene, according to an affidavit released Monday.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with committing a terroristic act, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of first-degree battery.

He was being held without bail in the Garland County Juvenile Detention Center and will be arraigned in juvenile court. The Sentinel-Record follows The Associated Press privacy policies and does not publish the names of underage offenders unless they are charged as adults.

According to the affidavit, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Hot Springs police responded to the apartment complex at 231 Autumn St. regarding a shooting and learned a man had been taken by private vehicle to National Park Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound in his right thigh that was not life-threatening.

Witnesses told police the shooting suspect was in a white Pontiac car. Officers responded to the 500 block of West Belding Street where they saw a white Pontiac like the one described parked on the street and occupied by a male driver and two female passengers.

One of the victims was taken to the location and reportedly identified the driver as the shooter.

The victim who identified the suspect was questioned at the Police Department and stated that he and his cousin were in the lower parking lot in front of 231 Autumn when they saw a white car drive by several times. The car parked across the street and he recognized the driver, noting they had known each other "since the eighth grade."

He said the driver was "acting kind of weird" and would not get out of the car. Then the driver pointed a handgun out of the driver's side window so the witness and his cousin turned to run. As they were running away, he said he heard three shots.

As they ran toward the apartments, the witness saw his friend lying on the ground. He said the victim told him, "I think I've been shot." At that point, the witness picked up the victim and drove to the hospital.

Another witness told police that he and the shooting victim were standing outside near the apartments when they saw a white car park across the street. He said he was standing next to the victim and turned to face him when he heard several gunshots and realized the victim had been shot.

According to the affidavit, when questioned after being read his rights, the suspect admitted to shooting his handgun from the vehicle toward a group of people in the area of 231 Autumn St.

The affidavit did not indicate a motive for the shooting or whether the wounded man was the intended target.

