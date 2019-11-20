UAPB basketball roundups

SWAC MEN

KANSAS STATE 62, UAPB 51

Marquell Carter scored a game-high 22 points for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as the Golden Lions fell to Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

UAPB took a 6-2 lead with 17:33 left in the first half on two Carter baskets and a Markedric Bell jumper, but Kansas State (4-0) used a 12-0 run over the next six minutes to take a 14-6 lead after DaJuan Gordon hit one of two free throws. The Golden Lions (0-4) got a four-point play from Isaac Bassey with 7:41 remaining to take an 18-14 lead, but the Wildcats took a 25-20 lead with 2:49 left in the half. UAPB finished the half on a 7-2 run, tying the score at 27-27 at halftime.

Things remained tight in the second half. Carter hit a layup with 10:10 left in the game, cutting Kansas State's lead to 40-35, then hit a jumper to make it 43-37 with 9:07 remaining. The Wildcats went on a 6-0 run over the next 90 seconds, capped by a layup from Makol Mawien to give Kansas State a 49-37 lead with 7:55 left. Jordan McNair's three-point play with 5:39 left cut the deficit to 51-42, but an 8-0 run over the next 1:53 extended the lead to 59-42 with 3:46 left.

Xavier Snead led Kansas State with 21 points while Mawien finished with 10.

SWAC WOMEN

WISCONSIN-MILWAUKEE 69, UAPB 55

Aiya El Hassan, Kyeonia Harris and Trasity Totten scored 11 points each to lead the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (0-2) in a loss to Wisconsin-Milwaukee (2-3) on Tuesday at the Klotsche Center in Milwaukee.

The Golden Lions took a 14-5 lead with 4:42 left in the first quarter after a jumper by El Hassan. After a layup by Sydney Staver, the Panthers trailed 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Another layup by Staver gave Wisconsin-Milwaukee its first lead at 17-16 with 9:05 left in the first half. A three-pointer by El Hassan cut the lead to 23-19 with 6:19 remaining, but an 8-0 run over the next 3:11 gave Wisconsin-Milwaukee a 31-19 lead after a three-pointer from Sydney Levy. Staver hit one of two free throws to end the half, giving Wisconsin-Milwaukee a 36-28 halftime lead.

UAPB got as close as 43-41 with 4:54 left in the third quarter after Harris hit a three-pointer, but Wisconsin-Milwaukee rebuilt its lead in the fourth quarter.

Staver led the Panthers with 18 points, and Brandi Bisping added 16.

