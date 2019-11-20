UConn develops depth in blowout

Connecticut’s Christyn Williams (left) looks to pass as Virginia’s Carole Miller (1) and Kylie Kornegay-Lucas defend in the Huskies’ 83-44 victory over Virginia on Tuesday night in Hartford, Conn. Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored 17 points as the Huskies extended their home winning streak to 96 games.

HARTFORD, Conn. -- No. 4 Connecticut won its first two games by 11 and 13 points, and the players started hearing the talk that they will not be as dominant as Huskies teams of the past.

They are tuning that out.

Megan Walker scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half, and the Huskies blew out Virginia 83-44 on Tuesday night, two days after routing Temple by 29 points.

"That was reminiscent of my freshman year when I was just watching, but now I'm a part of it," Walker said. "You know, putting teams away, having fun, getting the crowd involved."

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) added 17 points for the Huskies (4-0), who extended their home winning streak to 96 games.

Senior Kyla Irwin had a career-high 13 points off the bench, and freshman Anna Makurat had her best game as a Husky with 10 points.

Connecticut Coach Geno Auriemma said he was excited for both those players, but more so for the idea that his team may be developing some depth.

"It doesn't really matter who it is," Auriemma said. "Our depth has to be somebody. It doesn't matter who ... we're only asking them to do a little bit."

Jocelyn Willoughby scored 13 points for Virginia (2-3), which was coming off a three-point loss at home to No. 13 Kentucky.

The Cavaliers took an early lead, going up 9-5 on a three-pointer by Lisa Jablonowski.

But that was the last field goal Virginia would get for 10 minutes.

Connecticut scored the next 17 points, taking the lead for good on a driving layup by Williams. The Huskies led 26-10 after the first quarter and scored the first seven points of the second quarter.

Virginia had two field goals, both from three-point range, in the second quarter and trailed 42-17 at halftime.

"We got a little tired, but they are good," Virginia Coach Tina Thompson said. "They are just really good. There is a reason they are the No. 4 team in the country. Although our kids played hard, they are a lot."

NO. 2 BAYLOR 58,

No. 22 SOUTH FLORIDA 46

WACO, Texas -- Queen Egbo had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Nalyssa Smith added 12 points, and Baylor survived its first true test this season. The defending national champion Bears pulled away late in a victory over No. 22 South Florida.

After winning their first three games by an average margin of nearly 71 points, the Lady Bears (4-0) had only a one-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Egbo made her second start in place of preseason AP All-America post Lauren Cox, who is out with a right foot injury. There is no timetable for the return of the 6-4 senior.

Bethy Mununga led South Florida (4-1) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Elisa Pinzan scored 14 points with four three-pointers.

NO. 14 NC STATE 62,

MAINE 34

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Elissa Cunane had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina State past Maine for its ninth consecutive 4-0 start to a season.

NC State opened the game on a 12-2 run and added a 9-0 run in the second quarter for a 31-10 lead at the break. The lead never dropped below 19 points in the second half and was as high as 34.

Jada Boyd added 8 points, a career-high 16 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks for NC State.

Dor Saar scored 10 points and Blanca Millan grabbed 10 rebounds for Maine (1-3).

NO. 15 MICHIGAN STATE 76, OAKLAND (Mich.) 56

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Taryn McCutcheon scored 16 points, Mardrekia Cook added 14, and Michigan State defeated Oakland.

The Spartans (4-0) trailed the entire first quarter. McCutcheon hit two three-pointers 45 seconds apart to open the second quarter that began a 9-0 run, and Michigan State led the rest of the way.

Kayla Belles added 11 points and Nia Clouden 10 points and 6 assists for the Spartans. Taiyier Parks grabbed 10 rebounds, leading to a 55-44 rebounding advantage.

Kayla Luchenbach had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (2-2).

NO. 23 TENNESSEE 73, STETSON 46

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Rennia Davis scored 15 points and Tennessee rolled to a victory over Stetson.

Rae Burrell had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee (5-0). Jordan Horston scored 14 points, Jazmine Massengill had 12 and Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 11.

Tennessee never trailed in a marked contrast from its matchup with Stetson last season, when the Lady Vols won 65-55 only after erasing a 20-point second-half deficit.

The Lady Vols broke open a close game by going on a 17-2 spurt midway through the contest. Tennessee scored the last nine points of the second quarter to grab a 39-24 halftime edge, then opened the third period with an 8-2 run.

Day'Neshia Banks scored 21 points for Stetson (2-3). Kennedi Colclough added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

