UNDER THE RADAR: Arkadelphia’s Kyren Harrison

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is Arkadelphia’s Kyren Harrison.

Class: 2020

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-9, 190 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds

Stats: In 11 games Harrison has 150 carries for 1,304 yards and 30 touchdowns, and 21 catches for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense. On defense he has 43 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 1 forced fumble. As a junior, Harrison rushed 32 times for 188 yards and 4 touchdowns, and had 66 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

Offers: Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist

Interest: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Grambling

Arkadelphia Coach JR Eldridge:

“He’s one of the best all-around, natural football players I’ve ever coached. He’s good on offense, he’s good on defense, he’s good on special teams. I think this year he’s really been able to show how good he is offensively because he’s been our featured back. I think he leads the state in touchdowns right now with over 30 touchdowns.

“He leads by example. He’s going to get every set of every rep in the weight room. He stays longer than everybody to get better at what he does and he’s very, very coachable. He’s a fun football player to coach.”