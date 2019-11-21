2 accused of damaging Confederate statue in Northwest Arkansas

The lower part of the soldier’s rifle in this Confederate statue on the Bentonville square is missing after recent vandalism. - Photo by Ben Goff
BENTONVILLE -- Two people have been arrested in connection with damaging the Confederate statue on the Bentonville square.
Jeremy Ordaz, 41, was released from the Benton County jail on $10,000 bond after he was arrested Sunday in connection with felony criminal mischief. Laura Hammarstrom was arrested in connection with criminal mischief.
Police have been investigating the incident that happened in mid-September and damaged the rifle and other parts of the statue.
