2 men expected to face charges after shooting each other, Little Rock police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock police spokesman said two men who were injured in a shooting Wednesday shot each other and will face felony charges upon their release.

Anthony Sanders, 19, and Brian Sample, 24, will each face a charge of first-degree battery upon their release from the hospital after a shootout Wednesday afternoon near 1905 Labette Manor Drive, Officer Eric Barnes said.

Several people in the area of Labette and Lynette drives called 911 Wednesday afternoon to report hearing between 20 and 30 gunshots, a police report said. Witnesses told police five or six men were arguing and shooting at each other, and officers found multiple shell casings on the pavement.

While officers were investigating, Baptist and St. Vincent's hospitals reported gunshot wound victims to police, the report said. Both had been shot multiple times but were in stable condition.

Barnes said Sample and Sanders will be arrested upon their release.