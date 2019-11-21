2 men in stable condition after Little Rock shooting, police say

Two men were injured Wednesday during a shooting on Labette Manor Drive in Little Rock, police said.

A witness said she saw two groups of men arguing in front of a home on the 1900 block of Labette Manor Drive, according to a police report. The men started talking about shooting each other, so she told them to go somewhere else and they moved down the street out of her sight.

A second witness said he saw the two groups, one on Labette Manor Drive and one on Lynette Drive. He told police the group on Lynette Drive started shooting and the other group returned fire.

Police responded to reports of 20 to 30 shots fired shortly before 2 p.m. and found multiple shell casings and blood on the ground. Two homes were also struck by bullets, one empty and one with two adults and a child at home. None were injured.

Shortly after police responded to the scene, they were alerted to two gunshot victims, one at Baptist Health and one at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Both were involved in the incident on Labette Manor Drive, according to the report.

Brian Sample, 24, and Anthony Sanders, 19, both suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the report, and both were in stable condition at the time of the report.

Detectives went to the hospitals to continue the investigation, according to the report. The report does identify any suspects.

At least two other people were shot in the same area earlier this month.

Latoya Peters, 34, was lying in bed around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at her residence in the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive when she was shot in the side of her chest, according to police.

Police said Darren Lewis, 24, was found Nov. 10, lying in a stairwell on the same block with a gunshot wound to the upper back.