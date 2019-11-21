Authorities ID 3 people killed in 5-car wreck on I-30 in Arkansas

State police have identified the three people killed Tuesday in a five-vehicle wreck in Clark County. Three others were also injured.

The deceased include 64-year-old Murillo Trinidad, of Buena Park, Calif.; 55-year-old Angelina Chaidez Villereal, of Buena Park, Calif.; and 49-year-old Ana Chaidez, of Houston, Texas.

All were passengers inside a Nissan involved in the wreck, according to a state police preliminary crash summary.

The wreck started when a Freightliner traveling west around 1 p.m. on Interstate 30 near Okolona “failed to adjust speed for traffic stopped” in a construction zone, according to the summary.

The Freightliner struck a Nissan from behind, causing the Nissan to veer into an inside lane and sideswipe a Chevrolet.

The Nissan then became wedged between a second Freightliner and a Volvo, according to the summary.

The driver and a passenger in the first Freightliner were injured, as well as the driver of the Nissan, according to the summary.

All those who died were pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.