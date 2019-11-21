Calm returns to Kashmir, but restrictions remain

NEW DELHI — India’s home minister said Wednesday that normalcy has returned in most areas in Indian-controlled Kashmir but the detention of politicians and the blockade of the internet and social media were continuing because of security concerns.

Home Minister Amit Shah said offices and businesses are open and there is no shortage of medicine, food and fuel.

Asked by lawmakers in Parliament how soon the restrictions are likely to be lifted, Shah said authorities have to fix priorities when it comes to security and the fight against terrorism.

India stripped the region of its semi-autonomous powers and implemented a strict clampdown on Aug. 5. It sent tens of thousands of extra troops to the region and detained thousands of people.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a lawmaker representing the main opposition Congress party, said the suspension of internet services for more than three months was unprecedented anywhere in the world.