Changes proposed for LRSD zones

Proposed changes to school attendance zones in the Little Rock School District are on the agenda for today's 5:30 p.m. meeting of the district's Community Advisory Board.

The proposed school zone changes -- more extensive for the middle and high schools than for elementary schools -- will go into effect in the 2020-21 school year, if ultimately approved by Education Secretary Johnny Key.

Key acts in place of a school board on policy, personnel and budget matters in the state-controlled Little Rock district that has no elected board. The seven-member, state-appointed advisory board serves as a liaison between the district and Key on district issues.

The attendance zone changes were introduced last week by Superintendent Mike Poore, who has said zone changes are necessary in anticipation of the August 2020 opening of the new Southwest High and the closing or consolidation of other district schools.

The Community Advisory Board will also consider tonight the terms to be included in a memorandum of understanding between the district and the state regarding the district's eventual release from state control.

The advisory board meets in the district's administration building at 810 W. Markham St. The session is open to the public or it can be viewed on lrsdtv.org and on the district's Facebook page: @mylrsd. The meeting also can be viewed on Comcast television Channel 4 and U-verse Channel 99.

