Deadeyes take aim at Hogs' defense

South Dakota center Tyler Hagedorn shoots over the top of a Texas Southern defender during a game Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Vermillion, S.D. Hagedorn is the nation's top 3-point shooter this season, connecting on 84 percent of his attempts. - Photo by Aaron C. Packard

FAYETTEVILLE -- The nation's top three-point shooting team and player are visiting Walton Arena on Friday night when South Dakota (5-0) takes on the University of Arkansas (4-0).

Led by 6-10 senior Tyler Hagedorn, the Coyotes have hit 47 of 92 three-pointers to rank No. 1 nationally at 51.1%.

Hagedorn has hit 16 of 19 three-pointers for a national-leading 84.2% from beyond the arc.

"Tyler is a tough matchup, especially when you play against true post players," South Dakota Coach Todd Lee said. "He's obviously skilled. You can run the offense through him. He's a good passer as well as a shooter."

Hagedorn, averaging 19.4 points and 6.4 rebounds, is one of four Coyotes shooting 40% or higher on three-pointers with at least 16 attempts.

Senior guard Triston Simpson has hit 10 of 16 three-pointers; senior guard Cody Kelley 8 of 20; and junior guard Stanley Umude 7 of 17.

Eight South Dakota players have hit at least one three-pointer.

"The problem with South Dakota is not just the big [Hagedorn], but that they all can shoot," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "They've got like five guys that are really, really good shooters. But we'll get together and watch some film."

The Razorbacks watched some film of South Dakota in the locker room immediately after their 82-51 victory over Texas Southern on Tuesday night.

"We went over it as soon as the game was over," Arkansas sophomore forward Reggie Chaney said of South Dakota's three-point prowess. "[Musselman] showed us some film of them shooting the ball really well.

"Everybody, one through the five, can shoot the ball. He was just telling us about our game plan. How we're going to guard them."

The Razorbacks have guarded their first four opponents well from the three-point line in beating Rice 91-43, North Texas 66-43 and Montana 64-46 before Texas Southern finally broke the 50-point barrier.

Arkansas held the Owls, Mean Green, Grizzlies and Tigers to a combined 8 of 69 on three-pointers for 11.6% to rank third nationally behind Sacramento State's 9.5% (4 of 41) and Idaho State's 10.2% (5 of 49).

"I've watched all of Arkansas' games, so I know it's going to be tough going against their defense," said Lee, who coached with Musselman in the CBA with the Rapid City (S.D.) Thrillers during the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons. "Arkansas is obviously very athletic and very quick -- and we're not.

"We've got a couple guys that are pretty quick and pretty athletic -- we're more of a skilled shoot it, pass it type of team -- but Arkansas is going to be a tough matchup for us on the offensive end, because they're going to get up and in you. They're not going to give you much space. They run guys off the line and they play so hard.

"We've got to figure out ways to get the ball moving, because if we let them lock into us, we're not going to get any good looks. That's a tough matchup for us."

The Coyotes, who play in the Summit League, hit 10 of 21 three-pointers in beating Texas Southern 88-69 on Friday night at home. Hagedorn hit 8 of 8 three-pointers and scored 33 points.

"[The Razorbacks] will do a great job of covering [Hagedorn] because they've got the length to do it with and the quickness," Texas Southern Coach Johnny Jones said. "They'll do a better job of covering [the three-point line] than [the Tigers did], but I think it'll be a very competitive game for them. South Dakota has some offensive firepower."

The Coyotes opened the season by winning the Rainbow Classic championship in Honolulu by beating Pacific 72-62, host Hawaii 81-75 and Florida A&M 85-82. After beating Texas Southern, they had another home game and beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 71-56.

"It's going to be a focus for us," Arkansas senior guard Jimmy Whitt said of limiting South Dakota's three-point shooting. "A point of emphasis."

Arkansas has the perfect player to emulate Hagedorn in practice on the scout team with Connor Vanover, a 7-3 sophomore who is redshirting this season after transferring from California, where he hit 27 of 76 three-pointers (35.5%) last year.

"We're going to have to really defend and come up with some type of game plan that's a little bit different than what we've done these first few games," Musselman said. "Try to take them off the three-point line as best we can."

Friday’s men’s basketball

SOUTH DAKOTA AT ARKANSAS

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 4-0, South Dakota 5-0

TV SEC Network

Sports on 11/21/2019