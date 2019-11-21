Decision this week sets S. Korean tone on U.S., Japan ties

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, a protester holds an image of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a rally denouncing Abe and also demanding the South Korean government to abolish the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, an intelligence-sharing agreement between South Korea and Japan, in downtown Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

SEOUL, South Korea -- Squeezed between a growing North Korean threat and a shaky alliance with the United States, South Korea must decide this week whether its national pride and deep frustrations with Japan are worth killing a major symbol of their security cooperation with Washington.

After exchanging haymakers with Japan over history and trade, South Korea expanded the feud to military matters in August when it gave three-months' notice on its plans to terminate a 2016 bilateral military intelligence-sharing agreement it signed after years of prodding by the United States.

The announcement drew unusually blunt criticism from Washington, which described Seoul's decision to end the pact as detrimental to the security of its Asian allies and increasing risk to U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

Seoul has since said it could keep the agreement if Tokyo reverses a decision to downgrade South Korea's status as a trade partner.

But neither country has been budging from their positions, with last-minute meetings between their diplomats and military officials ending without breakthroughs.

The General Security of Military Intelligence Agreement expires on Saturday unless Seoul renews it.

Washington considers the Seoul-Tokyo agreement as critical for their three-way security cooperation to cope with North Korea's nuclear and missile threat and balance China's growing influence.

The arrangement makes it easier for South Korea to access information gathered by Japan's intelligence satellites, radars, patrol planes and other high-tech systems, which are needed for analyzing North Korean missile tests and submarines.

For Japan, South Korea has value because its military sensors are positioned to detect North Korean launches sooner, and also because of information the country gathers from spies, North Korean defectors and other human sources.

Visiting Seoul last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the agreement facilitates fast and effective information exchanges between the three countries, which would be crucial in times of war. He said friction between the two U.S. allies would only benefit "Pyongyang and Beijing."

Gen. Robert Abrams, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, said the termination of the pact would "risk sending a wrong message" about the strength of the U.S. alliance network in the region, echoing similar comments by Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono.

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has endorsed keeping the pact for security reasons. But South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday reiterated that Seoul wants Tokyo to bend first.

"If Japan doesn't want [the General Security of Military Intelligence Agreement] to end, it should cooperate with South Korea to find solutions to problems such as the export controls," he said in a televised townhall meeting.

South Korea continues to tie the fate of the pact to Japan's trade restrictions, which it sees as a retaliation against South Korean court rulings that called for Japanese companies to offer reparations to aging South Korean plaintiffs for their forced labor during World War II.

Tokyo insists that all compensation matters were settled by a 1965 treaty that normalized relations between the countries and accuses Seoul of continuously opening the book on issues that were supposed to be resolved.

Du Hyeogn Cha, an expert at Seoul's Kyung Hee University, said it would have been more productive if Seoul and Tokyo had spent the time since August discussing possibility of a new intelligence arrangement, instead of squabbling over a pact Seoul had already declared dead.

For Seoul, extending the pact with Tokyo could create its own set of problems, including angry reactions from Beijing, which suspended Chinese group tours to South Korea among other economic retaliation measures after South Korea decided to host a new U.S. anti-missile system in 2016.

"Diplomatic declarations aren't a child's play -- only state actors like North Korea change them on the fly" said Cha, an ex-intelligence secretary to former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak.

"South Korea shouldn't have threatened to terminate [the General Security of Military Intelligence Agreement] in the first place, considering its security interests, but it's spilled water now."

Shin Beomchul, an analyst at Seoul's Asan Institute for Policy Studies, says the agreement is worth saving, but it would require a close and effective intervention from Washington. The Trump administration has largely maintained a hands-off approach as its two allies rapidly escalated their feud.

Information for this article was contributed by Mari Yamaguchi of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/21/2019