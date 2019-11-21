Driver in jail after LR vehicle crash

A North Little Rock man's vehicle crashed into a car after running a red light during a police chase Wednesday, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested Deondre Jaquan Grimes, 23, on charges of fleeing, second-degree battery, driving on a suspended driver's license and two counts of failure to stop at a red light, the report said.

An officer saw Grimes run a red light near 11100 Cantrell Road on Wednesday morning and, when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, Grimes kept driving, the report said.

Grimes ran a second red light, striking and critically injuring the driver of an oncoming vehicle, the report said.

Grimes was being held without bail Wednesday evening in the Pulaski County jail, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 11/21/2019