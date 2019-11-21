1 election commissioner files criminal complaint against another; special prosecutor named

PINE BLUFF — A special prosecutor has been named to look into a criminal complaint filed by one Jefferson County Election Commissioner against another.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter, Jason Barrett was named by the Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator in Little Rock, to look into allegations that Election Commissioner Stuart Soffer, 78, of White Hall intimidated and threatened Election Commissioner Theodis "Ted" Davis, 75, of Pine Bluff during a meeting of the Election Commission last month.

Soffer is one of two Republican members of the commission and Davis is the Democratic member of the three-member commission. Michael Adam, 75, of Pine Bluff, is the third member of the commission. Adam, also a Republican, is chairman of the Election Commission.

Hunter recused himself from the matter on the grounds that, as the county's prosecuting attorney, he represents the Jefferson County Election Commission as an entity, and therefore cannot represent any action by one commissioner against another.

According to a complaint Davis filed with the prosecuting attorney's office on Oct. 29, at the previous night's election commission meeting, Soffer "became angry doing (sic) the meeting stood up from his seat and in a shouting threatening voice, daring Commissioner Ted Davis to go outside to settle this."

Davis said in the affidavit that he did not respond to Soffer. He added in the affidavit that shortly after the meeting adjourned, Soffer followed him outside the building while issuing threats and gesturing in a threatening manner.

