Elliott says his only concern is winning

FRISCO, Texas -- When you win the NFL rushing title twice in three years, have a signature feed-me gesture and hold out for a $90 million contract extension, a narrative naturally develops about you and your supposed attitude toward your production, worth and team.

Such was the backdrop of questions Wednesday for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, coming off a 45-yard effort on the ground in a 35-27 victory against the Detroit Lions one week after rushing for just 47 yards on 20 carries in a 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Elliott was asked what was wrong with the running game, if he was frustrated, if he needed to be patient, if he needed to keep his spirits up.

Then he was fed up.

"I think you have a problem if you need to keep your spirits up when you win a football game, that game we played last Sunday," Elliott said. "When you win a football game you are excited, you are happy. All the other stuff will handle itself, I've always said that. Accolades and all that other stuff is not important, what's important is winning football games."

"That's what a good teammate does. You guys kind of make me feel awkward, like I'm supposed to be [mad] because I had 40 yards and we won a football game. I don't really want to get into it anymore."

Elliott has always been about team and doing whatever it takes to win, which is why he is hailed as a great blocker as well as a runner.

Sure, Elliott would like the ground game to be more efficient than it has been the past couple of games when he gained 92 yards on 36 carries, an average of 2.6 per rush.

But the Cowboys are still leading the NFC East with a 6-4 mark heading into Sunday's game against the New England Patriots (9-1).

And if the way to win now is behind the passing of quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns against the Lions and leads in the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, then he's all for that, too.

"The passing game is rolling right now so you've got to ride it and ride it while it's hot," Elliott said. "Hopefully, it's rolling through the rest of the season and you don't need to run the ball. Not really looking at it that way, the receivers and Dak are rolling right now. When someone has the hot hand keep giving them the ball.

"As long as the offense is rolling, it's good. I'm not really focused on the total or anything. We know we've got some work to do on the run game. Week in and week out, we're going to attack that and we're going to get better in the run game. But as long as the offense is rolling and we're scoring 35 points, that's great in the NFL."

Despite his recent struggles, Elliott still ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing with 833 yards and seven touchdowns. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry and has five 100-yard games.

"I don't think there's any question that he has a positive impact on the game," Coach Jason Garrett said. "When he breaks the huddle, there's a lot of attention on No. 21. The reason you see all these run defenses is because of our ability to run the football. His track record, what he's done in this league since he's come in, it speaks for itself. He's had a lot of impact on a lot of games over the course of his career.

"And oftentimes, the run game and the pass game work together. If they're so committed to stopping the run, that gives you opportunities in the passing game and vice versa. We believe he's going to be a big part of what we've done because he's been really successful for us since he's been with us."

He knows and understands as much, which is why he plans to remain patient and not try to get out of the scheme. There is no need to play hero ball just to put up numbers and satisfy critics.

"I think you do have to be patient," Elliott said. "You can't get too worried about it. You can't play outside of your game. You can't pay outside of this scheme, trying to force something. You have to let the game come to you. That is most important."

Aside from winning, that is.

