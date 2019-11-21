Henderson State board approves ASU merger

The president of the Arkansas State University System will chair a search for the next top administrator of Henderson State University as part of an agreement approved Thursday by board members for the Arkadelphia campus.

Board members approved a merger agreement and transition plan that outlines in more detail how Henderson State, whose former president cited an “immediate need” for a $6 million, zero-interest state loan, will become a part of the ASU System.

The school’s previous president, Glen Jones, stepped down in July. The state approved the $6 million loan request but asked the HSU board to consider joining a larger university system, and the HSU board last month approved a resolution to join the ASU System.

Two board members will be added to the ASU System board, to be appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. In announcing approval of the agreement, the ASU System stated that the two new board members will have “specific familiarity with Henderson State.”

A board of visitors for Henderson State will also be created to serve in an advisory function.

The HSU board in July appointed the school’s general counsel, Elaine Kneebone, as interim president.

“We will make every effort for the transition of Henderson into the ASU System to be as smooth as possible for everyone,” ASU System President Chuck Welch said in a statement. Welch is a former HSU president.

“The inclusive process for identifying the next chief executive of the institution will be similar to what we’ve successfully done at each of our campuses. I’m confident that affiliation with the ASU System will strengthen Henderson, our institutions and all of higher education in Arkansas,” Welch said.

