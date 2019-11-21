House panel advances bill to lift pot prohibition

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019 file folder, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, joined at left by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, acting chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, FIle)

LOS ANGELES -- A divided U.S. House committee advanced a proposal Wednesday to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level, a vote that was alternately described as a momentous turning point in national cannabis policy or a hollow political gesture.

The House Judiciary Committee advanced the proposal in a 24-10 vote after more than two hours of debate. It would reverse a long-standing federal prohibition by removing marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act while allowing states to set their own rules.

The vote "marks a turning point for federal cannabis policy and is truly a sign that prohibition's days are numbered," Aaron Smith, executive director of the National Cannabis Industry Association, said in a statement.

Cannabis Trade Federation CEO Neal Levine called the vote "a historic step forward for cannabis policy reform."

The vote comes at a time when most Americans live in states where marijuana is legal in some form, and committee members from both parties agreed that national cannabis policy lags woefully behind the changes at the state level. That divide has created a host of problems -- loans and other banking services, for example, are hard to get for many marijuana companies because the drug remains illegal at the federal level.

However, the bill's future is uncertain. It wasn't immediately clear whether the proposal would be reviewed by other committees and when, or if, a vote would take place in the full House.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee complained that the proposal to decriminalize cannabis had never had a hearing and lacked the bipartisan support needed to become law.

"It's going nowhere," said Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.

Some members argued that it could be a mistake to advance the bill without holding more thorough hearings.

"This should not be rushed into," said Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas.

Among its provisions, the legislation would authorize a 5% sales tax on marijuana products to fund programs, such as job training and legal aid, aimed at assisting people and communities harmed in the so-called war on drugs. It also would require federal courts to expunge prior marijuana convictions.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the nation has for too long "treated marijuana as a criminal justice problem, instead of a matter of personal choice and public health."

"Arresting, prosecuting and incarcerating users at the federal level is unwise and unjust," the New York Democrat said. "The racial disparity in enforcement of marijuana laws has only compounded this mistake with serious consequences, particularly for minority communities."

The bill is seen as having little chance of gaining approval in the Republican-controlled Senate even if it clears the House. The measure appears to be geared toward building momentum for the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which would allow banks to do business with legal cannabis companies. That legislation was approved by the House in a September vote.

The timing of a vote just before the Thanksgiving holiday is a "source of concern," Cowen research group analyst Jaret Seiberg wrote in a note published Monday.

"Committee passage is about creating momentum for the SAFE Act on cannabis banking, medical research legislation and expanded access for military veterans," Seiberg said. "Voting just before Congress leaves for the Thanksgiving recess with the Christmas recess just a few weeks away does not help."

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Blood of The Associated Press and by Evan Sully and Kristine Owram of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 11/21/2019