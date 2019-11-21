Sections
Judge: Ex-superintendent of Little Rock charter school must turn over financial records

by John Lynch | Today at 2:13 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Dr. Valerie Tatum, former superintendent of Covenant Keepers charter school, is shown in this file photo. - Photo by Jeff Mitchell

A former charter school superintendent has one week to turn over missing financial records from Covenant Keepers Charter School.

Valerie Tatum must also provide documentation on what happened to $200,000 she removed from the school's bank account back in January.

Tatum testified Thursday that she doesn't have the financial records in question and doesn't know where they are. A Pulaski County circuit judge also gave her a 3 p.m. deadline on Thursday to turn over the school's IRS log-in information so state authorities can figure out what the school owes in federal employment taxes.

The Arkansas Department of Education had petitioned the court to force Tatum, the founder of the now-closed Covenant Keepers Charter School, to produce certain financial records and other information about the school.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

