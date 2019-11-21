Man dead after fire in Arkansas; cause of death, blaze under investigation

A man died after a fire Tuesday night in Trumann, officials said. It is not yet known what caused his death.

Trumann fire Capt. Anthony Blackwood said the department responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday to a reported structure fire on Summer Boulevard.

Blackwood said fire and smoke were streaming from the home when firefighters arrived, and a crew went inside and found the man. He was transported from the scene by ambulance. His identity has not been released.

No one else was in the house, Blackwood said.

The blaze was contained in 15 to 20 minutes. Blackwood said the cause of the fire and the cause of the man’s death are still under investigation.