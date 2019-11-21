Man shot in hip on side of the road in Little Rock, police say

A Maumelle man was shot in the hip Tuesday night in Little Rock while pulled over on the side of the road, police said.

Jonah Dean-Hargroves, 23, said he was in a car with two other men driving to meet some people around 11:30 p.m., according to a police report. The trio didn’t know exactly where they were or where they were going, so they pulled over.

Dean-Hargroves got out of the car and while talking to his passengers, said they started to act strangely, according to the report.

Then he heard four to five shots fired and saw someone run away. Both passengers told police they heard only two shots.

Dean-Hargroves told police he hopped back into the driver’s seat but noticed he was bleeding from the hip, so one of the passengers drove them to Baptist Health.

A bullet hole was also found on the truck of the Jeep he was driving, according to the report.

Police interviewed Dean-Hargroves at the hospital, and he described the scene of the shooting in more detail. Police determined it matched a scene on the 1400 block of South Monroe Street where they had earlier found two shell casings after a ShotSpotter activation.

One of the passengers told police three people approached them before the shooting. The other said he did not know how many there were or what they looked like.