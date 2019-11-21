• Britain's Prince Andrew is stepping back from public duties, with the queen's permission, because of his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The second son of Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement on Twitter Wednesday that it has become clear to him in recent days that his relationship with Epstein has become a "major distraction" to the royal family's charitable work. In the statement, Andrew said he is "of course" willing to help any law enforcement agency with its investigation if required. The unseemly scandal has rocked the royal family, particularly since his unsuccessful television interview on Saturday failed to bring an end to questions over his links to Epstein. The decision of a senior royal to step away from his royal duties is extremely unusual and reflects the degree to which charities and educational institutions had been questioning their associations with Andrew in recent days. Epstein was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges when he took his own life on Aug. 10 in a New York prison. Andrew, who showed no remorse in Saturday's interview, said on Twitter that he regrets his association with Epstein and that he "deeply sympathizes" with Epstein's victims, many of whom were underage and victims of trafficking who were forced to have sex with powerful friends of the billionaire investor.

• Tom Hanks has never played a superhero. But when the actor recently donned a very simple cardigan sweater, and the slacks to go with it, he felt like one. "I felt like Batman. It felt like I was wearing the cape and the cowl of the Dark Knight detective," Hanks says. "There's only one person you can be when you put those things on, and that's Fred Rogers." Hanks' casting as the beloved children's television host in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood has had the feeling of kismet given his reputation for affability as he plays one of the friendliest faces to ever flicker across a TV screen. Based loosely on an Esquire Magazine article by Tom Junod, the film's protagonist is a New York journalist named Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) assigned to profile Rogers. Hanks and filmmaker Marielle Heller view Rogers as the movie's antagonist -- an agent of change whose sincerity and caring disarm the cynical reporter. The production had the blessing of Joanne Rogers, Fred's widow, and much of it was shot on location in Pittsburgh. Hanks, 63, who hadn't raised his four now-grown children watching Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood, called the hours he spent watching it eye-opening. "I almost feel silly talking about it," says Hanks. "This movie has actually made me think a lot about myself as a man and a father. When I saw Mari, I said, 'Hey, thanks putting me in this movie, because you kind of changed my life, boss.'"

Photo by Sony Pictures Entertainment

Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

