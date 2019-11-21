Sections
NFL capsule

Today at 2:14 a.m.

Colts at Texans

7:20 p.m. (Fox, NFL Network)

LINE -- Texans by 3 1/2

SERIES -- Colts lead 28-8; Colts beat Texans 30-23, Oct. 20, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTS;VS.;TEXANS (RK)

(4) 141.1;RUSH;140.7 (5)

(28) 202.7;PASS;239.5 (14)

(21) 343.8;YARDS;380.2 (7)

(16) 22.7;POINTS;24.5 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTS;VS.;TEXANS (RK)

(9) 96.8;RUSH;102.0 (13)

(11) 228.8;PASS;272.4 (29)

(11) 325.6;YARDS;374.4 (25)

(15) 20.6;POINTS;23.2 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH This is a matchup of two teams that are solid defending the run, and are pretty good at running the ball themselves. For the Colts, Jonathan Williams (Arkansas Razorbacks) likely will be the feature back with Marlon Mack out with a broken hand. For the Texans, Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson have made for a formidable duo in the backfield.

Sports on 11/21/2019

Print Headline: NFL capsule

