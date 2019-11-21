North Little Rock mayor recovering after emergency surgery

The North Little Rock mayor is recovering in a Texas hospital after undergoing an emergency appendectomy Wednesday.

Mayor Joe Smith was in San Antonio, Texas for the National League of Cities Annual City Summit when he began to experience discomfort that led him to seek medical treatment, city spokesman Nathan Hamilton said.

"Doctors determined that he required an immediate appendectomy,” Hamilton said a news release. “The procedure was completed and Mayor Smith is now resting comfortably in a San Antonio hospital with his wife, Missie Smith, and expected to make a full recovery.”

Hamilton said the mayor is hoping for a speedy recovery in hopes that he will be able return to Arkansas shortly.