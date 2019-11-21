Pupils, not politics, key for LRSD, Poore says

Mike Poore, superintendent of the state-controlled Little Rock School District, said Wednesday that he believes the district can be released from the state's highest level of intervention within a year, a claim that he said he would not have made a year ago.

"We are so close. We understand more than ever what we have to do to get to those targets," Poore said about achieving release from the "Level 5 -- Intensive Support" category of the state's school accountability system.

A release from Level 5 means that the district school board that is newly elected in November 2020 won't be constrained by the state from hiring or firing a superintendent or reinstating collective bargaining with the local employee union.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key has proposed those conditions for the district until such time as the 23,000-student, 41-school system with eight F-graded schools meets criteria for exiting the highest level of state intervention.

The district's Community Advisory Board is meeting today at 5:30 p.m. to talk about those and other possible terms of a memorandum of understanding about the future of the district, as well as possible changes to school attendance zones for the coming year.

The conditions imposed on the school board that's to be created from 2020 elections have generated vehement opposition from some residents within the Little Rock district, as well as from the Little Rock Education Association union of district employees.

Union members staged a one-day strike last week in support of a full return of local control to a school board and has said there will be more demonstrations in the future. Earlier, there was a student sickout and a community "walk-in" at schools.

Speaking at noon Wednesday to about 80 people at the Political Animals Club in the Arkansas Governor's Mansion, Poore made reference to current and past controversies over the governance of the capital city district. But he said that in his regular walks in the city's neighborhoods, parents and others who he talks to "don't care one thing about control."

"Kids and parents simply want to have a better school," he said, urging that everyone focus on doing what is best for students.

"We have to honor and understand the past, but we also have to drive forward and we should drive forward aggressively, and we should drive forward in such a way that drives out some of the politics," Poore said.

Now in his fourth year as the district's chief executive, Poore highlighted what he called "clear signs of momentum" in the district.

Those include increases in community engagement as evidenced by school volunteers, enhanced literacy instruction and expanded career education, and improvements to multiple school buildings -- including construction of a new high school despite voter rejection of a tax extension.

"I don't understand why win-win is a bad thing," Poore said. "I don't understand why everyone working together isn't what we should aspire to. I don't understand why the partisan politics that exist on a national level must seep into our local level. We need to eliminate that, folks, if we truly want to impact this education environment."

With Teresa Knapp Gordon, president of the Little Rock Education Association, sitting in the audience that included other educators, community activists and business leaders, Poore noted the cooperation between the association and the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce on career education programs. He also, however, called for an end to school interruptions.

"I will tell you the best thing we can do is have school," he said. "Because if we have school each and every day with the people we have in place, with the support we get from the state Education Department and the commissioner, with the efforts of parents and community, we are going to come out of Level 5. But every time there is a disruption, it takes a little chink out of the armor. It slows us down. The disruptions are hurting our flow.

"There are so many things that are clear signs of momentum. We can come out of Level 5 next year. I never said that last year, but that's my goal this year," he said. "We can actually make a difference in this city right now if we just get rid of the concept of trying to control, and try to move forward in an aggressive fashion working together."

Gordon said after the speech that she appreciated Poore's contention that the well-being of students must take priority over control.

"But when the people who work most closely with the kids don't have a voice and don't have the ear of people who can make a difference -- how is that best for the kids?" Gordon asked.

She disputed the argument by the Arkansas Board of Education that a personnel policy committee to be elected to represent teachers -- with one teacher from every school -- will be beneficial.

"I believe that it is going to be such a huge committee that it's going to grind everything to a halt," she said, noting that elementary teachers are going to be disproportionately represented on the committee compared with secondary school teachers.

"It just seems like somebody should have asked the educators what they wanted," Gordon said.

Poore took questions and comments from the audience Wednesday.

Parent activist Ali Noland told Poore that she has advocated for a return of local control because she wants more accountability and so that she can hold people responsible if they are not doing what needs to be done for children.

Sheila Witherington, who described herself as a district grandmother, questioned why the employee union was targeted as the organization that had to be sacrificed in the district by the state Education Board.

Poore responded that in the four districts in which he has worked, three had collective bargaining and he believes that a professional negotiated agreement on working conditions "helps both sides."

He also noted that with the suspension of Teacher Fair Dismissal Act employment protections in the district last year, he committed to personally conducting employee hearings that rise to the administrative level to set a benchmark for fairness. The provisions of the act have recently been reinstated.

Poore choked up when audience member Carmen Mosley-Sims asked Poore about what it is like to have to be answerable to political operatives in the state-controlled system rather than the people of a school district.

"I hope I'm accountable to everybody in this community. I try to be that person," Poore said, adding that it is incorrect to say that the district is no better than it was five years ago when it was taken over by the state and its board dissolved. The state's law on school accountability has changed in that span of time.

"We are using the same rigor of standards as the state of Massachusetts," he said. "We have to step up to it."

Audience member businessman Lynn Hamilton asked Poore to commit to five more years in the district, to which Poore said he loves his work and that he intends to keep going to work every day. Hamilton is president of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Jay Gadberry, another businessman, said the district has never been stronger in his decades of affiliation than it is now and cited the mentors from civic clubs, churches and professional organizations who are helping in the schools and in middle school athletics.

"It has nothing to do with control. A board does none of this. It's the staff in the Little Rock School District doing this -- taking care of kids," Gadberry said.

Photo by Jeff Gammons

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore speaks at a Political Animals Club meeting Wednesday at the Governor’s Mansion. He said the district is “so close” to being released from state oversight.

