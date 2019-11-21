HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

State champions highlight NLR event

A pair of games involving reigning state champions will kick off the Hoopin' 4 Hoodies Classic today in North Little Rock.

All games for the two-day event, which was put together as a way to bring awareness to diabetes, will be played at Charging Wildcats Arena.

Cabot and reigning Class 1A champion Izard County will open things up at 6 p.m. while North Little Rock will play current Class 5A champion Marion at 7:30 p.m.

The classic will resume Saturday with a seven-game slate, beginning at 11 a.m. with eStem facing Dermott. Little Rock Christian and Watson Chapel will follow at 12:30 p.m.; Bryant, which finished second in Class 6A last season, battles Joe T. Robinson at 2 p.m.; and Russellville squares off against Fayetteville at 3:30 p.m. The evening session begins with Jacksonville and Marianna at 5 p.m., followed by Little Rock Central and Forrest City at 6:30 p.m. The final game will feature Mills, last year's Class 4A runner-up, against defending Class 6A champion Fort Smith Northside at 8 p.m.

-- Erick Taylor

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Knight, Brown honored by GAC

Ouachita Baptist University Coach Todd Knight was named the Great American Conference's Coach of the Year on Wednesday, while quarterback Demilon Brown from the University of Arkansas at Monticello was honored as the Freshman of the Year.

Knight won the award for the fifth time in his career after leading the Tigers (11-0) to a third consecutive conference championship and matching Henderson State University's record for consecutive conference victories (27).

Brown earned the freshman honor after completing 62.1% of his passes for 1,057 yards and 9 touchdowns, as well as 803 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.

Ouachita Baptist led the way with 18 All-GAC selections. Henderson State and Southern Arkansas University had 12 each, Harding University had 11 and UAM had 7.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 11/21/2019