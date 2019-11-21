RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: The Meteor — Little Rock bike shop and cafe — to close; list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Pork and Venison Pie by the Capital Hotel's Matias De Matthaeis pleased the "Makin' the Cut" judges enough to get him into April's Diamond Chef finals. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins

No more "Espresso. Champagne. Chain Lube." Dec. 1 will be the last day of operation at The Meteor — the bike shop and its contiguous cafe — at 1001 Kavanaugh Blvd. at West Markham Street, Little Rock, right at the point of Stifft Station. Cafe hours, according to the Facebook page (facebook.com/themeteorLR), will continue to be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday up until the end. The phone number is (501) 664-7765; the website, themeteor.cafe.

***

Chefs David Utley, Little Rock Marriott; Joseph Salguiero, Pleasant Valley Country Club; Matias De Matthaeis, Capital Hotel; Bonner Cameron, Allsopp & Chapple; Geovanny Villagran, Restaurant and Bar Mar y Tierra (a Little Rock restaurant in progress); and Brian Townley, Vault at 723 (Hot Springs) emerged from the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Foundation Inc.'s Nov. 13 "Makin' the Cut" weed-down event for the 13th annual Diamond Chef competition. They will compete April 23 against 2019 Diamond Chef champion Jordan Davis of the Chenal Country Club for the 2020 title.

***

Here's our promised, limited list of Central Arkansas restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day, which, of course, is Nov. 28. Where possible, we have included phone numbers for reservations and for double-checking any details because we have verified information as much as possible but are not vouching for absolute accuracy. Some of the information is courtesy of the Real Deal Blog (retailmenot.com/blog/restaurants-open-on-thanksgiving.html) and Offers.com.

Note that inclusion is purely a matter of a restaurant, hotel, lodge, etc. providing information to us and does not in any way constitute an endorsement; absence from the list does not constitute either proof that a restaurant isn't open or indicate any form of disdain on our part.

We will run this list again Thanksgiving Day but due to very early holiday deadlines, we'll end up adding any late entries online. (And yes, we'll do it all over again for Christmas. That list will run Dec. 19, the last Thursday preceding the holiday.)

• Contiguous Arthur's Prime Steakhouse and Oceans at Arthur's, 16100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, will jointly offer a 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. brunch buffet on the covered patio between the restaurants, with seating in both. $55, $19 for children, free for kids under 5. Call (501) 821-1838.

• The Capital Hotel, 111 W. Markham St, Little Rock, has already sold out its lunch at One Eleven at the Capital and its Mezzanine brunch; there may still be reservations available for the three-course, $45 prix fixe meal at the Capital Bar & Grill. (501) 370-7068.

• At the Marriott Hotel, West Markham and Louisiana streets, Little Rock, the Heritage Grille, Steak & Fin will have a lunch and dinner buffet, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. $38, $19 for children, free for kids under 5. (501) 399-8030; email caryn.murray@littlerockmarriott.com.

• YaYa's Euro Bistro, Promenade at Chenal, 17711 Chenal Parkway, has a 10 a.m.-5 p.m. brunch buffet — $34.95, $16.95 kids 10 and younger, reservations only. They're also offering a $99 to-go package that'll feed a family of four; orders must be in by Sunday. (501) 821-1144

• The Wyndham Riverfront, 1 Riverfront Place, North Little Rock, is putting up an 11 a.m.-2 p.m. buffet. $25.95, $23.95 for senior citizens, $14.95 for children 5-11, free for kids 5 and younger with a paying adult, plus tax and gratuities. (501) 907-4826.

• The Shoreline Restaurant at DeGray Lake Resort State Park Lodge, 2027 State Park Entrance Road, Bismarck, is offering a lunch buffet, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., that includes turkey, ham and brisket, with giblet gravy, dressing, vegetables, a salad bar, beverage and desserts for $22 (including tax and gratuity), $11 for children under 10. Call (501) 865-5866 for reservations and more information.

• A reminder that 42 bar and table, at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, is offering a catered pick-up meal for between eight and 12 folks, including a 14-pound turkey ($65, includes an accompanying quart of gravy) — your choice of mesquite-smoked, traditional roasted or citrus and rosemary marinated — plus a bevy of sides, snacks, breads and desserts; see the full list, prices and an order form at tinyurl.com/y2sn8bol. Order by Friday; pick the meal up, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday. Call (501) 537-0042.

• Cracker Barrel locations at 3101 Springhill Drive, North Little Rock; 2618 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock; 218 W. Commerce St., Bryant; and 525 Skyline Drive, Conway, will serve turkey and dressing for somewhere in the vicinity of $10 per person, 11 a.m. until close, as well as the regular menu. The corporate people say Thanksgiving is their busiest day of the year. And they don't take reservations, so expect long waits.

• "Select" Applebee's restaurants offer a Thanksgiving Day meal in addition to regular menu items. Call ahead to find out whether your Applebee's is "select."

• Many Denny's locations will be open regular hours (24/7), serving traditional Thanksgiving and seasonal menu items.

• Golden Corral is offering a special Thanksgiving buffet.

• Most Hooters outlets will open to offer a place to watch Thanksgiving NFL games; call ahead to make sure that includes the one near you.

• Many McDonald's locations will open — some are 24/7 — but double-check before you get into line at the drive-thru.

• Many Starbucks locations remain open on Thanksgiving (hours could be different).

• Waffle House pretty much stays open 24/7/365, including Thanksgiving (and Christmas).

• Most IHOP restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day; some close early.

• In Northwest Arkansas, chef Matt McClure is gearing up for the annual noon-7 p.m. four-course table d'hote Thanksgiving feast at The Hive, in the 21c Museum Hotel, 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville, featuring smoked turkey with McClure's trademark cornbread stuffing (made with mushrooms, thyme, sage, white wine and buttermilk), house-made potato gnocchi with brown butter, sage and walnut crumble; pumpkin soup; and braised beef brisket. Cost is $47-$56 per person. (479) 286-6575.

• And Verona Italian Restaurant, 190 Skyline Drive, Conway, is sharing Thanksgiving "with those in need," serving turkey, stuffing, gravy and salad "at NO COST for anyone in our community that can't be with family or can't afford to prepare it at home ... until we run out," according to its Facebook page, facebook.com/VeronaConwayAr. (501) 358-6801; veronasitalianrestaurantconway.com.

Has a restaurant opened — or closed — near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Is there a new chef in charge? Drop us a line. Call (501) 399-3667 or send a note to Restaurants, Weekend Section, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203. Send email to:

eharrison@adgnewsroom.com

Weekend on 11/21/2019