Scott Warren is congratulated over his acquittal Wednesday outside the federal courthouse in Tucson, Ariz.

Jury rejects migrant-harboring charges

TUCSON, Ariz. -- An activist was acquitted Wednesday on charges that he illegally harbored two Central American migrants at a camp in southern Arizona operated by a humanitarian group.

The verdict in U.S. District Court came after jurors deliberated for just hours in what was the second trial for Scott Warren. A mistrial was declared in June after a jury deadlocked on the charges of harboring.

Warren, 37, testified that neutrality guides his work near the border and denied he has ever helped border-crossers hide or told them how to avoid authorities.

Warren, a member of the group No More Deaths, which tries to prevent migrant deaths in the desert, said the group's training and protocol prohibit advising migrants on how to elude authorities.

Warren was arrested in January 2018 by U.S. agents who were staking out a humanitarian aid station in Arizona known as "The Barn," where two Central American men had been staying for several days.

Prosecutor Nathaniel Walters said the men didn't need medical attention and questioned Warren's claim that he was "orienting" them before they left the camp.

District found to fake attendance data

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City School District falsified attendance data for three years in a bid to regain full accreditation from the state, according to the results of an investigation released Wednesday.

Because Missouri funds schools in part based on student attendance, the manipulation led to the district being overpaid and it will have to repay an undetermined amount of money to the state.

Seven officials were involved in falsifying the data from 2013 to 2016, the district said. Three of the employees involved in the manipulation are no longer with the district and the other four have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The tampering occurred during the tenures of former Superintendent Steve Green and former interim Superintendent Al Tunis.

Mark Bedell took over in July 2016 and said the district has taken steps to ensure the manipulation never happens again. Bedell said the district conducted an internal investigation and reported its findings to the state this month.

Both superintendents said the attendance tampering happened without his knowledge. Tunis said he was unaware of the tampering until the district asked him about it.

California power shut off as winds blow

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. turned off electricity Wednesday for about 120,000 people in Northern California to prevent power lines from sparking wildfires as the region faced a new bout of windy and warm weather.

The utility originally said that about 150,000 customers, or about 375,000 people, would be affected by the blackouts but significantly lowered that number after some areas got rain or humidity that lowered the fire threat.

Pacific Gas & Electric spokesman Ari Vanrenen said about 35,000 additional people were told they could lose power later Wednesday if weather conditions do not improve. People who lost power were expected to get it back today.

Forecasts called for low humidity and winds gusting at times to 55 mph, which could fling tree branches or other debris into power lines, causing sparks that could set catastrophic fires in the region, utility officials said.

Government officials have accused the company of using the blackouts after years of failing to harden its infrastructure to withstand fire-risk weather.

Ex-officers face U.S. case in deadly raid

HOUSTON -- Two former Houston police officers are facing federal charges accusing them of providing false information in a January drug raid that left two people dead and several officers injured, authorities said Wednesday.

Federal authorities said the charges against Gerald Goines, 55, and Steven Bryant, 45, are the result of a civil-rights investigation begun by the FBI after the botched Jan. 28 raid. Police alleged Goines lied to obtain a search warrant.

The federal counts follow state charges filed in the case in August, including two counts of felony murder against one of the officers. Rhogena Nicholas, 58, and Dennis Tuttle, 59, were killed in the raid. Prosecutors allege the search warrant Goines prepared contained false statements and led to the raid, which resulted in the couple's deaths and injuries to officers.

Goines, who was shot in the botched drug raid, and Bryant face charges in a nine-count indictment. They made their initial federal court appearances Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors asked that Goines, who is expected to enter an innocent plea, be held without bail. He will remain in custody until a hearing on Friday. Bryant, who was granted a $50,000 unsecured bond, pleaded innocent.

Photo by AP/Houston Chronicle/JON SHAPLEY

Police Chief Art Acevedo prepares to speak to the media Wednesday in Houston. Two former officers were arrested Wednesday on a variety of federal charges.

A Section on 11/21/2019