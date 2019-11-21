VIDEOS: U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton, John Boozman mark newspaper's 200th anniversary

File -- Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman
U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman on Thursday used speeches on the Senate floor to mark 200 years since the Arkansas Gazette debuted. Watch their speeches in full below:
[Videos not loading above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1121senate]
[RELATED: Pages from the Past + more coverage celebrating 200 years » arkansasonline.com/200]
