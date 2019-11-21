Sections
Walmart Foundation grant to help pay for $45M student center in heart of UA campus

by Jaime Adame | Today at 11:39 a.m.
- Photo by Andy Shupe

A $5 million grant from the Walmart Foundation announced on Thursday will help pay for a new 71,000-square-foot Student Success Center on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus.

The building, expected to open in early 2022, has an estimated project cost of $45 million, Mike Johnson, UA’s associate vice chancellor for facilities, said in July. It will be located near Old Main in what’s considered the heart of the UA campus.

Once built, the center will house academic support services and other programs.

"We are appreciative of the foundation’s continued support of our students and recognize that investments like this will help students who have unmet financial, academic and social needs achieve academic success,” Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said in a statement.

The building’s second-floor will be known as the Walmart Foundation Academic Excellence Hub.

