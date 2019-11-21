Memphis’ Wiseman to return Jan. 12

Memphis' James Wiseman, second from right, sits out the game along with Isaiah Stokes, right, in an NCAA college basketball game against Alcorn State Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Malcolm Dandridge is first from right. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Memphis freshman James Wiseman will sit out a total of 12 games under a decision announced by the NCAA and will be able to play for the Tigers starting on Jan. 12.

The sports governing body also announced Wednesday that Wiseman must donate $11,500 -- the amount of impermissible benefits the NCAA ruled he received -- to a charity of his choice to regain his eligibility.

The University of Memphis issued a statement that the NCAA informed school officials that the 7-foot-1 center must sit out nine games for the infraction and three more for the games the freshman already has played this season.

"Based on case precedent, the circumstances of this case and other mitigating factors, the University will immediately appeal this decision," Memphis said. "We expect a more fair and equitable resolution."

Wiseman had filed a lawsuit to continue playing after the NCAA ruled him "likely ineligible" for receiving the impermissible benefits from Penny Hardaway -- who was not the Memphis coach at the time.

Wiseman withdrew a lawsuit against the NCAA on Nov. 14 after Memphis played him in the Tigers' first three games of the season. His first game back will be when the Tigers visit South Florida.

The NCAA had ruled Wiseman was "likely ineligible" due to $11,500 Hardaway gave the center's family for moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.

