Workers find woman's body in field

Waste Management workers found the body of a woman near a dumpster storage field Wednesday morning in what Pulaski County investigators are calling a suspicious death.

The workers arriving around 5 a.m. Wednesday at a field where dumpsters are stored in the 9800 block of Arch St. found the body of a red-haired woman, Lt. Cody Burk said Wednesday.

Burk said the body showed no signs of obvious trauma and investigators did not immediately know the cause of death. The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and to determine the identification and cause of death of the victim.

Until a cause of death is determined, Burk said the investigation has been labeled as "suspicious death."

"When someone's found in a relatively remote area, that's pretty suspicious," Burk said.

Burk said the woman was wearing a black jacket with the Baby Phat logo on its back, and she has multiple tattoos. Anyone with information about her identity should contact the sheriff's office, he said.

Metro on 11/21/2019