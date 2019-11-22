Sections
10-year-old arrested in knife threat at south Arkansas elementary school, authorities say

by Texarkana Gazette | Today at 4:11 p.m.

FOUKE — A 10-year-old has been arrested after he reportedly made threats at the Fouke Elementary School while holding a knife, according to a law enforcement spokesman.

Miller County deputies were dispatched about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday to Fouke Elementary School in reference to a student making threats while displaying a knife, Miller County Sheriff Jackie Runion stated in a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies were told the student was detained by school staff and the weapon had been secured. Miller County deputies and the Fouke school resource officer made contact with the 10-year-old boy, who was taken into custody on felony charges of aggravated assault and second-degree battery.

No one was injured by the knife during this incident, according to Runion.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that after becoming involved in an altercation with family, the boy produced a knife and threatened school staff before throwing the knife, according to Runion. At that time, the boy was detained by staff until the Fouke school resource officer and deputies arrived.

While the Fouke school resource officer has primary jurisdiction on the campus, the Miller County sheriff's office criminal division has assumed responsibility for the investigation, Runion said.

The boy was taken to the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was booked without further incident. The investigation is ongoing.

