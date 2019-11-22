2 shooting victims each face charges

A police spokesman said two men, who were injured in a shooting Wednesday, shot each other and will face felony charges upon their release from the hospital.

Anthony Sanders, 19, and Brian Sample, 24, will each face a charge of first-degree battery after a shoot out Wednesday afternoon near 1905 Labette Manor Drive, Officer Eric Barnes said.

Several people in the area of Labette and Lynette Drives called 911 Wednesday afternoon to report hearing between 20 and 30 gunshots, a police report said.

Witnesses told police five or six men were arguing and shooting at each other, and officers found multiple shell casings on the pavement.

While officers were investigating, Baptist and St. Vincent's hospitals reported gunshot wound victims to police, the report said. Both had been shot multiple times but were in stable condition.

Woman arrested in attempted car theft

A Pine Bluff woman was arrested Wednesday after trying to drive off in someone else's car at an emergency room, an arrest report said.

UAMS police officers arrested Pamela Denise Jackson, 39, on a charge of felony theft of property after finding her in a vehicle that witnesses said she had attempted to steal, according to the report. Multiple people surrounded the car, preventing Jackson from driving away until police could arrive on scene.

Jackson was not listed in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 11/22/2019