Arrests made in Northwest Arkansas shooting incident

GENTRY — Police have made three arrests and recovered a firearm in connection to a shooting incident on South Giles Avenue in Gentry on Monday.

According to Gentry police, Bryant Lewis Rector, 18, of 125 S. Byers Ave. in Gentry was arrested in Bentonville on Friday. Two other juvenile males, ages 13 and 16, have also been arrested and are in custody at a juvenile detention facility, according to Clay Stewart, Gentry chief of police.

Police in Gentry responded to a call of shots fired just before 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at 409 S. Giles Ave., south of Arkansas Highway 12 in Gentry.

According to Stewart, the two occupants of the home were not injured, but pellets from a shotgun were found embedded in the front door of the home and a window on the front of the home was shot out.

Four shotgun blasts were fired into the front of the home, according to Stewart. A neighbor who heard the blasts reported seeing someone in a hoodie leaving the scene and headed toward the southwest.

The area was sealed off by law enforcement officers from Gentry, the Benton County sheriff's office and neighboring police departments.

A tracking dog was brought in to try to locate the shooter but were unsuccessful.

The shotgun, a .410 with a pistol grip, was found at Rector's home in Gentry.

Gentry police are investigating the motives, according to Stewart.

Rector, according to jail logs, is being held in the Benton County Jail in connection with charges of terroristic act, breaking or entering, three counts of criminal trespass, theft of property, criminal mischief, possessing instruments of crime, discharging a firearm inside city limits, two counts of theft by receiving, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bond had been set as of Friday afternoon.

Bentonville charges include possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.