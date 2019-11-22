Body found in Pulaksi County field ID'd by sheriff's office

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Authorities identified Friday the woman whose body was found in a field near several dumpsters Wednesday morning, according to a media release.
The body of Patrice Dawn Scott, 24, was found lying in a field Waste Management leases near 9800 Arch St., Lt. Cody Burk said. Scott's identity was released in a statement on the Pulaski County sheriff's social media page.
Waste Management uses the area to store dumpsters and large waste containers, and Burk said previously that workers found Scott's body around 5 a.m. when they went on their shift.
Burk said Friday that the sheriff's office had not yet released Scott's cause of death.
