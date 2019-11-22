Coach K equals Wooden's mark

NEW YORK -- Mike Krzyzewski won his 217th game with Duke ranked No. 1, matching John Wooden for the career coaching record in the Blue Devils' 87-52 romp over California on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Krzyzewski is 217-34 when the Blue Devils hold the top spot, a mark they hit this week in The Associated Press poll. Wooden went 217-11 during his run at UCLA.

Krzyzewski can set the record tonight at MSG if the Blue Devils (5-0) knock off Georgetown in the final of the 2K Empire Classic. The Hoyas defeated No. 22 Texas 82-66 in the opener.

The Blue Devils climbed a spot after Evansville pulled off the season's biggest surprise so far by stunning previous No. 1 Kentucky.

Duke is ranked No. 1 for the 143rd week, extending its own record, and has the top spot in the AP poll for the 20th season under Krzyzewski, also a record.

Vernon Carey led Duke with 31 points and 12 rebounds. Carey scored 21 points in the first half, one point better than the best in his brief career, set a game earlier against Georgia State.

Jack White and Tre Jones hit consecutive three-pointers in the first half to help stretch a nine-point lead to 19 at halftime, and the Blue Devils never looked back.

The Golden Bears (4-1) shot only 37% from the floor.

NO. 12 TEXAS TECH 72,

TENNESSEE STATE 57

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Davide Moretti scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half, including all four of his three-pointers, and Texas Tech finally pulled away from Tennessee State.

Freshmen Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jahmi'us Ramsey each scored 13 points for the Red Raiders (4-0).

Ravel Moody had 12 points for Tennessee State (3-2).

NO. 14 ARIZONA 71,

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 64

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Josh Green scored 15 points, Nico Mannion added 14 and Arizona pulled away in the final minutes.

Arizona (5-0) trailed for much of the first half and by three at halftime. The Wildcats finally pushed ahead 40-39 with 14:28 left when Green made a 15-foot jumper. The basket was part of a 12-0 run that put the Wildcats ahead 46-39, and they wouldn't trail again.

Douglas Wilson led South Dakota State (4-3) with 15 points.

NO. 17 VILLANOVA 98,

MIDDLE TENNESSEE 69

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Cole Swider scored a career-high 26 points, hitting six three-pointers, and Villanova routed Middle Tennessee in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals.

Collin Gillespie added 16 points and hit four three-pointers, Justin Moore had 15 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 rebounds to help the Wildcats (3-1) win their second in a row following a loss at No. 10 Ohio State.

Donovan Sims scored 18 points for the Blue Raiders (3-2).

NO. 18 XAVIER 73, TOWSON 51

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Tyrique Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Xavier past Towson in the Charleston Classic.

The Musketeers are 5-0 for the second time in three seasons and first time since 2018 when they won the Big East Conference regular-season title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Towson dropped to 2-3.

GEORGETOWN 82,

NO. 22 TEXAS 66

NEW YORK -- Mac McClung scored 19 points to help give Coach Patrick Ewing another signature moment at Madison Square Garden, leading Georgetown to a victory over No. 22 Texas.

The Hoyas (4-1) used a 12-0 run early in the second half that rallied the crowd and had "Let's go Hoyas!" chants echoing throughout the arena. With his retired No. 33 New York Knicks jersey hanging in the rafters, Ewing helped orchestrate another wild one at his favorite arena.

Matt Coleman made all six three-pointers and scored 22 points for the Longhorns (4-1).

NO. 24 BAYLOR 76, OHIO 53

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Jared Butler scored 19 points and Baylor pulled away to beat Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals.

MaCio Teague added 17 points, Freddie Gillespie finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Bears (3-1) used a late 15-0 run to cruise to their second consecutive victory.

Lunden McDay scored 16 points for the Bobcats (3-2).

SWAC MEN

PITTSBURGH 66, UAPB 41

Markedric Bell scored a game-high 21 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the floor for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (0-5) in a loss to Pittsburgh (4-2) on Thursday at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh took control of the game early, jumping out to a 16-2 lead in the first 10 minutes. The Golden Lions went on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 16-7 with 7:39 left in the first half, but the Panthers countered with a 7-0 run to take a 24-9 lead with 5 minutes left in the half.

The Panthers led 31-18 at halftime.

Bell hit a three-pointer with 16:59 left in the game to cut the lead to 35-26, but UAPB would get no closer as Pittsburgh went on another 7-0 run over the next 2:20 to push the lead to 43-26. The lead hit 20 points (48-28) with 10:04 left when Au'diese Toney hit one of two free throws and Ryan Murphy's three-pointer with 2:10 remaining pushed the lead to 24 (62-38) before a layup with 16 seconds left set the final margin of victory.

