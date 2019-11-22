Expert: Ukraine meddling lie

Fiona Hill, President Donald Trump’s former top adviser on Europe and Russia, said she confronted Ambassador Gordon Sondland in July about White House dealings in Ukraine, telling him, “‘I think this is all going to blow up.’ And here we are.”

WASHINGTON -- The White House's former top Europe and Russia expert denounced what she called a "fictional narrative" embraced by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 elections, testifying that the claim at the center of the impeachment inquiry was a fabrication by Moscow that had harmed the United States.

Testifying on the final day of the week's public impeachment hearings, the expert, Fiona Hill, tied Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine to an effort by Russia to sow political divisions in the United States and undercut American diplomacy. Her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee was an implicit rebuke to the president, suggesting that when he pressed Ukraine to investigate the theory that Kyiv undertook a concerted campaign to meddle in the 2016 campaign, he was playing into Russia's hands for his own political gain.

"These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes," said Hill, the British-born daughter of a coal miner who became a U.S. citizen and co-wrote a book analyzing the psyche of President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

The Russians, she said, "deploy millions of dollars to weaponize our own political opposition research and false narratives. When we are consumed by partisan rancor, we cannot combat these external forces as they seek to divide us against each other, degrade our institutions, and destroy the faith of the American people in our democracy."

Hill and David Holmes, a top aide in the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, testified in detail about what they understood to be a concerted campaign by Trump and his allies, led by Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, to condition a White House meeting for Ukraine's president on his announcement of investigations that Trump wanted into the 2016 election claim and of former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Investigations for a meeting," is how Hill described her understanding of the deal laid out by the president's inner circle, including Giuliani; Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union; and Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff.

Under questioning from the top Republican counsel on the House Intelligence Committee, Hill said she confronted Sondland in July about his failure to coordinate with other members of the administration on his actions regarding Ukraine. She understood only later that Sondland was part of a group of officials -- along with Mulvaney and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -- who were "being involved in a domestic political errand, and we were being involved in national security, foreign policy -- and those two things had just diverged."

In what was seen as a nudge to former national security adviser John Bolton, her former boss, Hill said those with information have a "moral obligation to provide it."

She recounted one incident at the White House where Bolton told her he didn't want to be involved in any "drug deal" that Sondland and Mulvaney were cooking up over the Ukrainian investigations Trump wanted. Hill said she conveyed similar concerns directly to Sondland.

"And I did say to him, 'Ambassador Sondland, Gordon, I think this is all going to blow up,'" she said. "And here we are."

Holmes said it was his "clear understanding" by the end of August that Trump had frozen $391 million in vital security aid to pressure Ukraine to commit to announcing an investigation into Biden and his family.

Their testimony came as Democrats sought to pull back the focus of the impeachment proceedings at the end of two weeks of hearings focused on White House meetings, suspended security assistance for Ukraine and diplomatic exchanges. But they also notched additional new information that could help bolster their case.

Republicans, knowing that Hill's criticism was coming, used their opening remarks to try to blunt the attacks. Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the panel's top Republican, said his party did not doubt Russia's actions in 2016, but were open to a broader focus that Democrats were not.

"Needless to say, it's entirely possible for two separate nations to engage in election meddling at the same time, and Republicans believe we should take meddling seriously by all foreign countries," Nunes said.

In 2017, U.S. intelligence officials released a report concluding that Putin ordered a state-sponsored campaign to try to influence the 2016 presidential election. No evidence has emerged that there was a similar effort by Ukraine.

Holmes said his assessment came after he drafted and sent a cable to Pompeo on behalf of William Taylor, the top American diplomat in Ukraine, attempting to explain the importance of the security assistance to Ukraine.

"By this point," Holmes said, "my clear impression was that the security assistance hold was likely intended by the president either as an expression of dissatisfaction with the Ukrainians who had not yet agreed to the Burisma/Biden investigation or as an effort to increase the pressure on them to do so."

Burisma is a Ukrainian energy company that employed Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, on its board.

Holmes also offered a detailed account of a phone call he overheard between Trump and Sondland in Kyiv in late July. The call took place a day after Trump directly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the investigations.

Holmes said he could overhear the president ask Sondland if Zelenskiy would conduct the inquiries he sought. Sondland assured him "he's going to do it," and that the Ukrainian leader would do "anything you ask him to." Afterward, Holmes testified that the ambassador told him Trump did not care for Ukraine but only for the "big things" like the investigations.

During Thursday's testimony, Trump tweeted that while his own hearing is "great" he's never been able to understand another person's conversation that wasn't on speaker. "Try it," he suggested.

Separately, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sent a letter Thursday to Pompeo requesting documents related to Biden and his communications with Ukrainian officials.

Graham's inquiry is focused on any calls Biden may have had with Petro Poroshenko, then the Ukrainian president, regarding the firing of the country's top prosecutor, as well as any that referred to an investigation into Burisma.

Graham had previously said he supported an investigation of Biden, a 2020 presidential candidate, and Biden's son as it pertains to their dealings in Ukraine, but said he wouldn't use the Judiciary panel to conduct one.

In Graham's letter to Pompeo, he asks for communications between Biden and Poroshenko, as well as any between Devon Archer, a business partner of Hunter Biden, and then Secretary of State John Kerry on March 2, 2016, based on reporting that the two were scheduled to meet that day.

Graham did not provide a deadline for the State Department to produce the documents.

Thursday's testimony might be the last the House Intelligence Committee takes publicly as part of its impeachment inquiry. The committee has begun writing a report summarizing its findings, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the Democrats' next moves. Once that has been completed, proceedings will move to the House Judiciary Committee, which could draft specific articles of impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., declined to say Thursday whether she has heard enough to move the impeachment process forward, though she asserted that Democrats would not wait on the courts to compel the appearance of several other potential witnesses, including Mulvaney, Pompeo and Bolton.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., seemed to make Democrats' next step clear, saying Trump's actions were "beyond" even what President Richard Nixon did in the Watergate scandal that forced him to resign.

Information for this article was contributed by Nicholas Fandos and Michael D. Shear of The New York Times; by Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Colleen Long, Laurie Kellman, Zeke Miller, Matthew Daly, Andrew Taylor and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press; and by Karoun Demirjian, Elise Viebeck, Rosalind S. Helderman, Matt Zapotosky, Rachael Bade, Aaron Davis, Josh Dawsey, John Hudson, Colby Itkowitz, Paul Kane, Seung Min Kim, Greg Miller, John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez, Michael Kranish and Matt Viser of The Washington Post.

Photo by The New York Times/ERIN SCHAFF

