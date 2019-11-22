Fall 2020 trial set for woman accused of killing ex-senator

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty against Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell, charged with killing former lawmaker Collins-Smith, who was found dead June 4, 2019 outside her own home. Prosecutor Henry Boyce on Tuesday, July 30 told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette his office would formally announce its plans at an arraignment and plea hearing for O'Donnell, who's been charged with capital murder. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

POCAHONTAS — A judge has set a fall 2020 trial date for a woman charged with killing a former Arkansas state lawmaker who was found dead outside her home.

Jonesboro television station KAIT reports that the judge on Friday scheduled Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell's trial to begin Oct. 19. She is charged with capital murder in the death of former Republican state Sen. Linda Collins.

Collins, who went by Collins-Smith in the Legislature, was found dead June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, which is about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock. Investigators said she died from multiple stab wounds.

Prosecutors have said they're seeking the death penalty against O'Donnell, who is also charged with abusing a corpse and evidence tampering.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.