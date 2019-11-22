Follow live: Razorbacks host South Dakota

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Desi Sills, Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt and Adrio Bailey.

In 79 defensive possessions together this season, this lineup has allowed a remarkable .51 points per possession, turned teams over 20 times and held them to 28 percent on 2-point looks and 17.6 percent beyond the arc.

Joe enters tonight fresh off a 33-point game against Texas Southern. He scored 29 points after halftime and found his touch from 3. I'll be looking for a bounce-back game from Jones, who was benched by Eric Musselman for the final 13-plus minutes of Tuesday's game for a lack of focus. Also expect Sills to snap out of his funk from deep. He is 0 of 16 to this point, but I suspect he knocks a couple down tonight.

The Razorbacks are wearing their 1994 throwback uniforms.

South Dakota's starters: Triston Simpson (6-2), Tyler Hagedorn (6-10), Tyler Peterson (6-4), Cody Kelley (5-11) and Stanley Umude (6-6).

South Dakota enters tonight's game as the top 3-point shooting team in the country in terms of percentage. The Coyotes have made 51.1 percent of their attempts, and Hagedorn, a 6-10 senior, is a sizzling 16 of 19 from deep. Simspon, a 6-2 guard, is also 10 of 16. The matchup is intriguing because the Razorbacks have allowed next to nothing from the perimeter this season. Opponents are shooting only 11.6 percent beyond the arc, which ranks second nationally.

South Dakota's top two players, in terms of shot percentage, are Umude and Hagedorn. They take 34.7 and 32.7 percent of the team's shots when on the floor. The next highest figure comes from Simpson (17.2).

The Coyotes are coming off a 15-point home win over SIU-Edwardsville on Monday. They shot an uncharacteristic 5 of 17 from 3 in the game. Hagedorn, though, finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Peterson led the team in scoring with 15 points.