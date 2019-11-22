Fort Smith wreck kills 17-year-old passenger

FORT SMITH -- The Police Department on Wednesday confirmed the death of a 17-year-old passenger in a vehicle wreck early Saturday in Fort Smith.

A redacted copy of the preliminary report on the wreck provided by department spokesman Aric Mitchell states that the passenger was flown to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock because he was seriously injured.

Another passenger, also age 17, had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell. The final report on the wreck is awaiting the results of a toxicology report and other factors.

"No citations have been issued at this time, and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor," Mitchell said. "Our hearts and prayers are with the families, driver, and surviving passengers during this horrific tragedy."

In the report, Cpl. Kyle Story wrote that he was dispatched to a single-car accident in the 2300 block of Jackson Street. When he and Cpl. Andrew Adams arrived at the scene, Story was told the vehicle, a 2003 Toyota Camry, was going west on Jackson Street and crashed into a tree on the south side of the roadway.

He also was told that the vehicle was driven by a teenage boy and three other boys, two age 17 and another age 11, were passengers. One of the passengers suffered life-threatening injuries.

Story noted that Jackson Street had a very steep grade and the vehicle was going down the grade. The two officers said that it appeared the vehicle was traveling fast before the crash. After hitting the curb on the north side of the roadway, the vehicle turned to the left and went down the hill "essentially sideways," the report said.

At the point where the vehicle left the roadway, tire marks could be seen in the grass and dirt leading up to the impact with the tree, the report said.

The vehicle's front was facing south when it hit the tree, spun around at least once and was still facing south when it came to a stop in the weeds near some fallen trees, Story wrote.

The vehicle's rear glass shattered when it hit the tree and the spinning caused the right rear seat passenger to be thrown out.

The report said that officers noticed no signs of impairment of the driver at the scene, and he consented to a blood test.

