PHOTO: Part of state highway in Pulaski County caves in, officials say

The state Department of Transportation said a section of Arkansas 365 South in Pulaski County will be replaced after erosion led a culvert to fail. Photo courtesy of the Arkansas Department of Transportation

11:15 A.M. UPDATE:

A section of Arkansas 365 South in Pulaski County is expected to be closed in both directions for the rest of the day as a failed culvert is replaced, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Spokesman Danny Straessle said erosion led a culvert to fail and the road overtop to crack this morning. The Pulaski County sheriff’s office said in a tweet the affected area is near Ola Brown Road.

Straessle said the failed culvert will be replaced by tonight, and during the work, drivers will be directed to a detour. The detour wasn’t yet determined as of 10:45 a.m. because the department needs to coordinate with the county to find a good path.

Straessle said because of the rainy weather, the asphalt won’t be replaced today. He said road surface will be gravel for a time, possibly until next week, and signs will be put in the area to alert drivers to the change until the asphalt can be replaced.

EARLIER:

A section of Arkansas 365 South has "partially sunk" near Ola Brown Road in Pulaski County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle said it appears a culvert under the road has started to fail, based on photos of the area, but maintenance crews are responding to determine the issue.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The northbound lane of Highway 365 South has partially sunk near Ola Brown Road in the Higgins area. @myARDOT has been notified and is responding. Please use caution in the area. #ARtraffic pic.twitter.com/IE2fWUSiE4 — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) November 22, 2019

