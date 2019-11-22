Joe knows to keep on shooting

Arkansas' Isaiah Joe (1) shoots over the top of North Texas' Deng Geu during a game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Fayetteville. - Photo by David Beach

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas sophomore guard Isaiah Joe had an uncharacteristically tough shooting night in the Razorbacks' 64-46 victory over Montana on Saturday.

Joe, who last season set an Arkansas record with 113 three-point baskets, shot 2 of 13 from the field against the Grizzlies. The shooting struggles carried over to the next game against Texas Southern on Tuesday night when Joe was 1 of 7 in the first half, including 0 of 4 on three-pointers.

"As a shooter, you're going to go through those rough nights," Joe said. "I had a rough game against Montana, then a rough first half. But the coaching staff, the players all had confidence in me.

"They told me to keep shooting it. And as a shooter, I've got to have the confidence in myself to believe that the next one's going in. That's what happened in the second half. I got hot."

Joe swished a three-pointer 32 seconds into the second half against Texas Southern. He scored 29 of his 33 points in the second half --when he hit 8 of 13 shots, including 6 of 9 three-pointers -- in the Razorbacks' 82-51 victory.

"You never want to go 3 for 20," Joe said. "So just to get hot and know that I've still got it felt good."

Joe is averaging a team-high 20.5 points through four games going into tonight's matchup against South Dakota and has hit 16 of 39 [41.0%] three-pointers.

"With all shooters -- whether it's an NBA player, whether it's a college player, whether it's a high school player -- they will go through [tough] stretches," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Isaiah had a little bit of an extended period of a slump.

"Then he just broke out of it, and we need him to shoot any time he's open. If he passes up an open shot that hurts us, for sure. Even if he's missed five or six in a row, we can ill afford for him ever, ever pass up a wide-open shot."

Good for Gabe

Eric Musselman remains frustrated Connor Vanover wasn't granted immediately eligibility at Arkansas after transferring this year from California, but Musselman said he's happy Gabe Osabuohien has been granted immediate eligibility at West Virginia.

Osabuohien, a junior forward who played for the Razorbacks the previous two seasons, transferred to West Virginia after being dismissed by Musselman for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

"We're happy for Gabe," Musselman said. "It's awesome that he's able to play right away. ... He was really enjoyable to be around."

Vanover, a 7-3 sophomore from Little Rock, appealed that he transferred to Arkansas because of his ill grandmother and that his coach at California, Wyking Jones was fired.

Mike Anderson, the coach who recruited Osabuohien to Arkansas, was fired after last season and is now at St. John's.

"Connor's situation, I won't be able to understand it from now until whenever," Musselman said of the waiver not being granted.

Focused on Jones

Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones, who averaged 22.3 points in the first three games, scored a season-low six against Texas Southern. He had four turnovers in 21 minutes and didn't play the final 13.40.

"I felt like he needed to be a little bit more focused on both ends of the floor," Coach Eric Musselman said. "Defensive assignment stuff. Also, the team's playing well, so when you're playing well sometimes you roll with those guys.

"Well, not sometimes. I'm always going to roll with whoever's playing well. Whoever is playing with a ton of energy and a lot of enthusiasm."

Musselman said he and Jones talked after Wednesday's practice.

"Now that he's four games into his junior year, we need leadership from him, not just to be a good player," Musselman said. "Obviously, he is a good player. We all know that. I think the next step in his progress is to become a leader."

Not so sweet 16

Arkansas sophomore guard Desi Sills is 0 of 16 on three-point attempts. His struggles are a surprise considering Sills shot 46.9% (29 of 63) from beyond the arc last season -- including 4 of 6 in games at Providence and Indiana in the NIT played with the deeper line at 22 feet, 13/4 inches being used this season.

Coach Eric Musselman said he's not worried about Sills' confidence taking a hit.

"Well, he's taking 16 shots, he lets it fly," Musselman said. "So I would say his confidence is pretty high.

"I think with any player the only thing you want is to just worry about the next shot. Don't worry about what happened three or four shots before. It's the same if you're making shots.

"He's getting his reps up, which is all you can ask. Hopefully, the lid will come off from three [tonight]."

Sills is still being productive on offense with aggressive drives to the basket and playing good defense and rebounding. He's averaging 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds. Inside the arc he's hit 13 of 23 shots.

Bella Vista visit

South Dakota Coach Todd Lee said he has visited Northwest Arkansas many times in the past because his parents, the late M.O. and Wanda Lee, used to live in the area.

"I have a connection to Arkansas because my mom and dad retired down there and lived in Bella Vista for 20 years, and I used to visit them in the summer," Lee said. "They became Razorback fans. My dad passed away in 2010 and my mom has moved back up to South Dakota."

Second time

Arkansas and South Dakota have played once previously -- 87 years ago. The Razorbacks beat the Coyotes 33-27 on Dec. 19, 1932.

