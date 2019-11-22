2 dead in fiery, head-on crash on state highway; 2 others killed in separate wrecks in state

A fiery head-on crash on a state highway killed the drivers of both vehicles and injured two minors, authorities said.

Donald Ray Richardson, 55, was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche north on Arkansas 51 around 6:20 p.m. in Arkadelphia when the vehicle crossed the centerline, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary.

The Avalanche struck a Ford Explorer and then caught on fire, the report said. The driver of the Explorer, 50-year-old Christy Renee Shuffield, of Arkadelphia, and Richardson, of Alexander, Ala., were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The report didn't list the ages or the conditions of the minor passengers who were hurt. One was riding in each vehicle.

The wreck was one of at least three fatal crashes as rain fell Thursday evening across Arkansas.

Another head-on collision happened around 6:10 p.m. in Oden, police said.

Jackie Fast, 79, was driving a GMC Terrain west on Arkansas 88 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a Ford Ranger, according to the crash summary.

A passenger in the Terrain, 74-year-old Judith Fast, of Mena, suffered fatal injuries. Jackie Fast was injured.

Around 4:50 p.m. in Garland County, a Chevrolet Impala hydroplaned while traveling on U.S. 70, according to a separate report.

The Impala struck a Nissan Frontier, and the Frontier flipped, injuring its driver and passenger. The driver of the Impala, 66-year-old Katherine Kennedy, of Bonnerdale, died.

At least 440 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.