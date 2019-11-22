Sections
North Little Rock mayor heals from emergency appendectomy

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 6:47 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith is applauded by Arkansas Municipal League members at a luncheon on June 15, 2018, during the group’s annual convention. - Photo by John Sykes Jr.

The North Little Rock mayor is recovering in a Texas hospital after undergoing an emergency appendectomy Wednesday.

Mayor Joe Smith was in San Antonio, Texas, for the National League of Cities annual City Summit when he began to experience discomfort that led him to seek medical treatment, city spokesman Nathan Hamilton said.

"Doctors determined that he required an immediate appendectomy," Hamilton said in a news release. "The procedure was completed and Mayor Smith is now resting comfortably in a San Antonio hospital with his wife, Missie Smith, and expected to make a full recovery."

Hamilton said the mayor is hoping for a speedy recovery in hopes that he will be able return to Arkansas shortly.

Metro on 11/22/2019

Print Headline: North Little Rock mayor heals from emergency appendectomy

