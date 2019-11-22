A woman glances Thursday at a Honduran man who was deported from the United States, as he waits for a taxi after arriving in Guatemala City.

Honduran 1st returned in Guatemala deal

GUATEMALA CITY -- A Honduran asylum seeker has been returned by the United States to pursue asylum in Guatemala for the first time under an agreement signed in July, Guatemala's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The Honduran man, who was not identified, had reached the U.S. border at El Paso, Texas, but was sent to Guatemala on Thursday.

Guatemalan Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart said more flights bearing returned asylum seekers are expected next week.

He said migrants are asked again what they want to do when they are sent back to Guatemala, and in this case the Honduran man changed his mind.

"In this case, the Honduran gentleman has asked for assistance to return to his home country," Degenhart said.

Under the July U.S.-Guatemala agreement, asylum seekers have to file claims in Guatemala rather than in the United States if they crossed through Guatemala on their way to the U.S. border.

Mexico murder rate up 2% so far in '19

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's murder rate inched up 2% in the first 10 months of the year, but the latest violence has included much more brazen challenges to authorities.

Federal officials said late Wednesday that there have been 29,414 homicides so far in 2019, compared with 28,869 in the same period of 2018.

But northern border cities like Ciudad Juarez and Nuevo Laredo have seen a constant round of drug gang blockades recently, with gunmen burning buses and trucks to block roads and bridges.

On Tuesday, one policeman was wounded and at least two blockades of burning vehicles were reported in Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas. The blockades are used to prevent police and military units from pursuing gangsters.

In early November, drug gangs paid addicts in methamphetamine to burn cars, trucks and buses and kill people, in order to pressure authorities.

The victims of recent violence have included U.S. citizens. In early November, cartel gunmen killed nine American women and children in the northern border state of Sonora.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rejected any criticism of his security policy, even after he ordered the army to back down and release a top drug suspect.

The president argued his administration had managed to "stabilize" the rise in killings, which early in the year had been growing by double-digit percentages.

Philippines enacts ban on public vaping

MANILA, Philippines -- President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines has ordered a sweeping ban on vaping in public, threatening to use the police and military to enforce what observers in the country have called a draconian order.

Duterte announced the ban in a speech Tuesday. He reiterated the order Wednesday in a speech before the Department of National Defense, saying that vaping was "toxic" and could now be done only in private.

Duterte ordered the police to arrest anyone caught vaping in public in the Philippines, a largely Catholic nation in Southeast Asia that has some of the region's toughest smoking laws.

Duterte said that many Filipinos, particularly young ones, used vaping devices without realizing the dangers they posed. This month, the Philippine health department reported the first case of vaping-related lung injury in the country. A 16-year-old girl was said to have been vaping for half a year before being hospitalized in October; she has since been released.

In the United States, cases of vaping-related illnesses have surged in recent months, with at least 44 deaths reported. President Donald Trump's administration recently pulled back from a vow to ban many flavored e-cigarette products, saying that businesses would suffer.

U.S., India agree on $1B naval-gun sale

The U.S. government has approved the sale of naval guns worth $1 billion to India in the biggest defense deal between the two countries in four years.

Putting the U.S. among the top three global arms suppliers to India, the State Department notified Congress on Tuesday of the possible foreign military sale of as many as 13 naval guns made by BAE Systems Land and Armaments of Minneapolis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had made a request to buy the MK-45 naval guns and 3,500 D349 ammunition from the U.S. government, a Defense Security Cooperation Agency notice said.

The MK-45 system allows India's navy to conduct antisurface warfare and anti-air defense missions, while enhancing interoperability with U.S. and other allied forces.

The proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region -- instead it will support the foreign-policy and national-security interests of the U.S. by improving the security of a strategic regional partner, the notice said.

The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems. India intends to use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense.

