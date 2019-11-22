No. 5 South Carolina posts 80-point victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Freshman Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 18 points, senior Ty Harris also had 18 and fifth-ranked South Carolina routed South Carolina Upstate 112-32 on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (5-0) took a 27-2 lead before the Spartans (3-3) hit their first field goal. All 11 players on South Carolina's roster saw action, and 10 scored. Six finished with 10 or more points.

Victaria Saxton scored 14 points, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 13, Destanni Henderson had 15 and Laeticia Amihere had 10. South Carolina Upstate was led by Maya Timberlake and Brianna Lewis with seven points each.

NO. 10 MISSISSIPPI ST. 92,

JACKSON STATE 53

JACKSON, Miss. -- Jessika Carter had 21 points and eight rebounds to help No. 10 Mississippi State rout Jackson State.

Freshman Rickea Jackson added 13 points, Andra Espinoza-Hunter had 12, and Myah Taylor finished with 11 points and five assists for the Bulldogs (5-0) in their first road game of the season. Chloe Bibby had a career-high 15 rebounds.

NO. 13 KENTUCKY 79,

MOREHEAD STATE 54

LEXINGTON, Ky.-- Rhyne Howard hit five three-pointers and finished with 24 points for No. 13 Kentucky as the Wildcats beat Morehead State.

Sabrina Haines had 14 points, Blair Green scored 12 and Tatyana Wyatt had 10 points and eight rebounds for Kentucky, which never trailed.

SUN BELT WOMEN

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 79, UALR 72

Alayzha Knapp and Teal Battle scored 17 points each, but it wasn't enough Thursday as the University of Arkansas at Litlte Rock (1-4) fell to Florida Atlantic (3-2) at FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Fla.

Knapp made one of two free throws with 3:16 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7, but a layup from Alexa Zaph and three-pointers by Lotta Vehka-Aho and Abby Voss gave Florida Atlantic a 15-9 lead with 1:37 remaining. UALR cut the lead to 15-13 with 39 seconds left in the first quarter after Battle hit one of two free throws, but another three-pointer by Vehka-Aho put the lead at 18-13 at the end of the quarter.

The Trojans trailed 46-32 early in the third quarter, but slowly worked their way back into the game. Battle's three-pointer with 1:49 left iin the third cut the lead to 51-47, but Vehka-Aho would hit a layup with 29 seconds left to give the Owls a 53-47 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Florida Atlantic pushed its lead to 66-55 with 5:44 in the game on a Voss layup, but UALR would again claw its way back into the game. Two free throws from Battle cut the lead to 73-70 with 1:52 left, but Crystal Primm hit four free throws and Juliette Gauthier added two of her own to keep the Trojans at bay.

SWAC WOMEN

ILLINOIS 65, UAPB 50

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (0-3) was held scoreless in the first quarter of Thursday's loss to Illinois (4-1) at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

The Golden Lions did make it a game in the second quarter, though, outscoring the Fighting Illini 17-8 to trail 27-17 at halftime. UAPB used an 8-0 run over a 3:33 span to cut the lead to 23-10 with 3:32 left in the first half. After a jumper by Mackenzie Blazek made it 25-10 with 2:50 remaining, the Golden Lions went on a 7-0 run spanning 2:15 to cut the lead to 25-17 with 35 seconds left in the first half. Illinois got two free throws from Brandi Beasley with 12 seconds left to set the halftime lead. The Fighting Illini outscored the Golden Lions 38-33 in the second half.

Tyler Pyburn led UAPB with 12 points, while Aiya El Hassan and Noe'll Taylor added 10 each. Nissa Sam-Grant chipped in with eight points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Lions.

