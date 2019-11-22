North Little Rock couple accused of attacking driver after car crash

A North Little Rock woman and her boyfriend were arrested Thursday after they beat a man with a tire iron and a piece of wood and fled the scene of a car crash, an arrest report said.

Krista Shea Hand, 22, and Parker Cullins, 21, were arrested on multiple charges after an Arkansas State Police officer responded to a fight in progress and found a man who was "covered in blood" after having been struck multiple times with a tire iron and a piece of wood, the report said.

The man identified the license plate number of the vehicle that had crashed into his before the assault, and troopers tracked Hand and Cullins down, the report said.

Hand faces charges of second-degree battery, aggravated assault, failure to report an accident and failure to give information and render aid, according to the Pulaski County jail's roster.

Cullins faces charges of first-degree battery, aggravated assault, failure to report an accident and failure to give information and render aid and no seat belt, according to the roster.

Both were in the Pulaski County jail Friday night in lieu of $20,000 bonds. according to the jail's roster.