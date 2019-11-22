In this Sunday, Nov. 1, 1970 file photo, Minnesota Vikings Fred Cox (14) kicks a field goal from near the twenty-eight yard line on score three points in first quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Fred Cox, the former Minnesota Vikings kicker who co-created the Nerf football, has died. He was 80.(AP Photo/File)

FOOTBALL

Former Vikings kicker dies

Former Minnesota Vikings kicker Fred Cox, one of the last of the straight-on placekickers and a standout on several conference championship teams, has died. He was 80. Cox's wife, Bonnie, notified the Vikings' alumni affairs office of his death. Cox had had been in hospice care at his home in Monticello northwest of the Twin Cities because of kidney and heart problems. "My health is not good, obviously," Cox told the Pioneer Press on Saturday in an interview at his home. "I have kidneys that don't work and a heart that doesn't function, but other than that I'm great." Cox, who also co-created the Nerf football, scored a Minnesota-record 1,365 points in his 15 seasons, often kicking in nasty conditions because the Vikings played outdoors during his career from 1963-77. When he retired, he was second in NFL history in scoring behind George Blanda -- who also played quarterback -- and had made 282 field goals. Cox was one of 11 Vikings to play in all four of the team's Super Bowls, all defeats. He kicked in 18 postseason games. During his playing days he also got a chiropractor's license. An All-Pro in 1969, Cox twice led the league in scoring while using a square-toed shoe to do his kicking. Cox played fullback as well as kicked at Pitt. Drafted by the Browns in the eighth round in 1961, he sat out a year because of a back injury. Minnesota acquired Cox in 1962, but cut him. He made the Vikings the next year and stuck for 15 seasons.

BASKETBALL

NCAA denies Michigan State appeal

Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo abruptly resigned from a coaches' board Thursday, angered after the NCAA denied an appeal from forward Joey Hauser to play this season. Izzo says the decision led to him resigning from the National Association of Basketball Coaches board of directors because he says the NCAA is making "arbitrary decisions" regarding waiver requests. Hauser transferred from Marquette in May and requested a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible immediately instead of sitting out the season, per usual transfer rules. The 6-foot-9 Hauser averaged nearly 10 points last season.

GOLF

Simpson (65) leads RSM Classic

Webb Simpson birdied seven of his last 10 holes at the Plantation Course in St. Simons Island, Ga., on Thursday for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead in the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the year. The top-ranked player in the field at No. 12, Simpson is coming off a six-week break since tying for seventh in Las Vegas. He began the birdie run on the par-5 18th and played the front nine in 6-under 30 with birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8 and 9. Three players were 6 under. Cameron Tringale and Kyoung-Hoon Lee shot 64 on Sea Island's Seaside Course, and Rhein Gibson had a 66 on the Plantation layout. The final two rounds will be played on the Seaside Course. Brendon Todd opened with his bid for third consecutive victory with a 66 on the Seaside Course. He's coming off victories in the Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic. Tournament host Davis Love III had a 68 on the Seaside Course.

HORSE RACING

Lighter schedule for Santa Anita

Santa Anita will race less, if at all, in inclement weather during its winter-spring meet that begins on Dec. 26, although what factors will decide whether racing occurs in such conditions haven't been announced. Led by new chairman Gregory Ferraro, the California Horse Racing Board approved Santa Anita's racing license by a 5-0 vote Thursday, contingent on several restrictions. More details will be presented at the board's next meeting on Dec. 12. Also postponed until next month was further discussion on the use of the riding crop. "We don't really know what the right answer is," Ferraro said. "We need to find the right answer before we just jump into something." Several members of the public wanting to address the board on the riding crop issue grew angry when Ferraro wouldn't allow it before taking a vote to table the item until next month. Wendy Mitchell, a new member of the board appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, voted against postponing the issue.

BASEBALL

Grandal, White Sox reach deal

All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal agreed to a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, finding a more lucrative free-agent market now that he no longer is burdened by draft-pick compensation. Grandal will earn $18.25 million annually as part of the deal announced Thursday. He turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers last November. A team signing him during the 2018-19 offseason would lose a top amateur draft pick and he found a slow market, agreeing in January to a deal with Milwaukee that guaranteed $18.25 million: a $16 million salary for 2019 and a $16 million mutual option for 2020 with a $2.25 million buyout. Selected for the All-Star team for the second time, the 31-year-old hit .246 and had career bests with 28 home runs and 77 RBI. He declined to exercise his part of the option and became a free agent again.

HOCKEY

Blues' forward out 10 weeks

The banged-up St. Louis Blues have lost another forward to injury and added some reinforcement. Sammy Blais will miss at least 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right wrist. Blais was injured Tuesday in St. Louis' 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning. With Blais out long term, Alex Steen sidelined with a high ankle sprain until early December and Vladimir Tarasenko expected to miss the rest of the regular season following shoulder surgery, the team on Wednesday signed winger Troy Brouwer to a $750,000, one-year deal. Brouwer had been practicing with the Blues on a professional tryout. Brouwer, 34, was the Blues' choice to sign over Jamie McGinn, who was also brought in for a tryout. A 13-year NHL veteran, Brouwer rejoins the Blues after playing the 2015-16 season in St. Louis.

TENNIS

Canada advances in Davis Cup

MADRID -- Canada became the first team to reach the semifinals of the new Davis Cup Finals, winning the decisive doubles match to beat Australia 2-1 on Thursday.

Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov defeated John Peters and Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4 to give Canada its first Davis Cup win against the Aussies.

Nick Kyrgios surprisingly did not play for Australia, being left with a cheering role because of a collarbone injury picked up on Wednesday.

"We didn't really have a choice," Australia team captain Lleyton Hewitt said. "He couldn't play. That's just the way the cards fell."

The 30th-ranked Kyrgios, Australia's No. 2 player, had won both of his matches in the group stage without dropping a set. He was substituted by the 48th-ranked John Millman, who hadn't played previously in Madrid.

Millman lost Thursday's first singles to Pospisil 7-6 (7), 6-4, but Australian No. 1 Alex de Miñaur evened the series with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Shapovalov.

Shapovalov and De Miñaur had previously met in the 2015 junior Davis Cup final and in the 2016 Wimbledon boys final.

Canada had not beaten Australia in nine previous Davis Cup meetings, with only one match victory.

Earlier this week, the Canadians ended a losing streak of 15 meetings against the United States, a team it had never beaten in the Davis Cup.

By reaching the semifinals, Canada is guaranteed a place in the 2020 Davis Cup Finals.

Canada will next face either Serbia or Russia, who play their quarterfinal on Friday morning.

Sports on 11/22/2019