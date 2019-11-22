Woman fatally struck on I-40, state police say

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

A pedestrian died Thursday evening on Interstate 40 in Clarksville after she was struck by several vehicles, according to Arkansas State Police.

Amy Pepperman, 46, of Clarksville, "walked into" the right lane of westbound traffic around 5:45 p.m. and was struck by a Ford, according to a state police preliminary crash summary. She was then struck by “multiple vehicles,” the summary states.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said a vehicle Pepperman had been driving was found near the crash site. It wasn't immediately clear why Pepperman got out of her vehicle.

It was raining at the time of the wreck, according to the summary.

At least 440 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.