Slain baby's dad gets 18-year term

A Bono man who caused the death of his 4-month-old son will serve 18 years in state prison, a Monday news release states.

Seth Bradley Smith, 27, was convicted of second-degree murder Monday evening in the death of Anderson Smith. A jury took about six hours to reach the verdict, according to Scott Ellington, prosecuting attorney.

The infant was taken to a hospital in October 2017 after medical personnel were called to the home about a baby having difficulty breathing. Resuscitation efforts failed, and the infant was pronounced dead.

An autopsy at the state Crime Laboratory showed brain injuries, contusions, and intramuscular hemorrhage, according to the news release.

Metro on 11/22/2019